Travel photographer Austin Mann puts iPhone 16 Pro’s camera to the ultimate test

Travel photographer Austin Mann is back with an in-depth look at the new iPhone 16 Pro camera system. This year, Mann takes the iPhone 16 Pro on a journey through Kenya to test the new Camera Control, upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide sensor, new audio recording features, and Photographic Styles.

This marks Mann’s return to the iPhone review game after skipping the iPhone 15 Pro last year, and boy, was he missed.

While crafting his review, Mann captured more than 10,000 photos and over 3TB of ProRes video with the new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. That’s a pretty solid camera test if you ask me.

Once again, the Apple camera team has made steady progress in enhancing the camera experience. The new 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor delivers stunning results, Photographic Styles provide new tools for personalizing images, and Camera Control offers a faster way to access the camera and capture shots. In the past couple of years, the switch from Lightning to USB-C has been the most significant improvement for projects like ours. Shooting high-frame-rate ProRes Log directly to an SSD has been a game-changer, and we’ve also enjoyed faster charging, new accessory options, and other pro features.

You can visit Mann’s website for his full iPhone 16 Pro camera review. It’s well worth a read – and of course, there are tons of beautiful images to marvel at.