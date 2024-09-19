Here’s exactly how much bigger the iPhone 16 batteries are than iPhone 15

Ahead of the first pre-orders arriving tomorrow, a Brazilian regulatory agency has revealed the exact details of iPhone 16 battery capacities. The numbers show an increase in battery capacity across the board, with the iPhone 16 Pro benefiting the most.

As detailed by Blog do iPhone, these numbers were confirmed via documents from Anatel, Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency. Apple itself does not publicly reveal iPhone battery capacities and instead focuses on emphasizing battery life.

Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone 16 capacity numbers this year:

Model iPhone 15 battery capacity (mAh) iPhone 16 battery capacity (mAh) Percentage difference (%) Standard 3,349 3,561 6.34% Plus 4,383 4,674 6.64% Pro 3,274 3,582 9.40% Pro Max 4,422 4,685 5.95%

Earlier this week, iPhone 16 Pro reviews confirmed that battery life has taken a significant leap forward with this generation. The changes appear to be due in part to an increase in physical battery sizes, but also continued efficiency optimizations thanks to the A18 chip. Apple has also touted that the iPhone 16 models feature improved thermal performance, further contributing to improved battery life.

For example, a review from Tom’s Guide found that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max performed significantly better than their predecessors in a 5G web browsing test. The iPhone 16 Pro ran for 14 hours and 7 minutes, up from 10 hours and 53 minutes. The iPhone 16 Pro Max ran for 18 hours and 6 minutes, up from 14 hours and 2 minutes last year.

We’ll conduct more in-depth battery testing when the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are officially released tomorrow. In the meantime, it does look like we can expect some notable improvements this year.

