KeyBudz launches new AirTag mount built for extreme conditions

The KeyBudz Covert Mount for AirTag offers a simple yet useful solution for those looking to track their valuables, even in extreme environments. Here’s a closer look at its key at the mount and how I have used it!

The KeyBudz Covert Mount is a robust, durable mounting case specifically designed for AirTags, setting itself apart with its unique IP-68 waterproof rating. Made from a fiberglass-reinforced copolymer, this mount is designed to handle harsh outdoor conditions, including extreme temperatures and submersion in water for over 60 days.

Key features:

IP-68 Waterproof: The mount can be submerged underwater for up to 60 days without compromising performance.

3M VHB adhesive: Ensures a strong, permanent hold across a variety of surfaces such as plastics, metals, glass, and painted surfaces.

Tamper-proof lid: This prevents the AirTag from being easily removed or tampered with once it’s secured in place.

What’s in the box:

Covert Mount with adhesive

Surface wipe to clean off the surface before application

Covert key/keychain to lock and unlock covert

Whether you need to attach your AirTag to a bike, surfboard, golf cart, or even construction equipment, the Covert Mount is built to withstand it all.

Real-World use cases

The versatility of the KeyBudz Covert Mount makes it an ideal companion for people with an active lifestyle or those working in demanding environments. Here are a few scenarios where this mount truly shines:

Outdoor enthusiasts: These are perfect for securing AirTags to paddleboards, skis, snowboards, or surfboards. They ensure that your equipment is easily trackable, even in rough waters or snowy conditions.

Cyclists and commuters: Easily attach the Covert Mount to bikes, scooters, or motorcycles, offering peace of mind while navigating urban environments.

Construction and camping gear: The mount can be attached to tools, trailers, and camping gear, making it useful for contractors or outdoor adventurers who want to keep track of their expensive equipment.

Vehicle attachments: Attach the mount to your car or watercraft to ensure that your vehicles are protected and easily located if they are lost or stolen.

Pricing and availability

The KeyBudz Covert Mount for AirTag is currently available for purchase on Amazon. It is priced at $14.95 for a single pack and $34.95 for a four-pack, offering both affordability and convenience depending on your needs. Please note that these do not include AirTags. Amazon also has AirTags on sale, with a single for $24.99 and a 4-pack for $79.

For anyone looking to securely protect their valuable items, especially in extreme conditions, the KeyBudz Covert Mount is a reliable and durable choice. Whether you’re hitting the slopes, paddling out to sea, or working at a construction site, this mount ensures that your AirTag stays protected and attached, no matter the environment.