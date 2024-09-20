 Skip to main content

Here’s every tool you’ll need to replace the iPhone 16’s battery

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 20 2024 - 12:55 pm PT
1 Comment
iPhone battery repair

Apple is celebrating iPhone 16 launch day in a variety of ways, including publishing a new battery repair guide. Hopefully no one will need a battery repair or replacement for their new iPhone 16 any time soon. But if and when there’s a need, here are all the tools you’ll want to have on hand.

More repairable than ever

Apple has worked for years to help make each iPhone last as long as possible. But recently its efforts have clearly been ramping up. The new Repair Assistant feature is a part of that, plus key changes that make iPhone 16 the most repairable iPhone ever.

Today’s new battery repair guide is another key development. It features a step-by-step walkthrough, complete with annotated photos, to ensure you complete the process correctly.

The guide also lays out the specific list of eight tools you’ll need on hand:

  1. 9-volt battery
  2. 9-volt battery clips (923-10726)
  3. Battery press (923-02657)
  4. Ethanol wipes or isopropyl alcohol (IPA) wipes
  5. Nylon probe (black stick) (922-5065) or suction cup
  6. Safety glasses with side shields
  7. Sand
  8. Sand container

Normalizing iPhone battery repairs

Apple warns that only technicians “with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices” should attempt a battery repair.

That said, it’s still very cool that Apple’s providing this info to anyone and everyone.

I’m not planning to attempt my own battery service at any point in the future. But for people who do, this guide should help ensure that fewer iPhones get unnecessarily damaged in the process.

That’s a win for Apple’s environmental goals and for users.

Will you try your own battery repair thanks to this new guide? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone repair

iPhone repair

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications