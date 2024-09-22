New Siri with Apple Intelligence might release sooner than we expected

According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the completely rebuilt Siri with Apple Intelligence might be released to users sooner than we initially thought. It might not be the entire experience, but we could start to see some features roll out early.

In the newsletter, Gurman provided some additional details on the release timeline for Apple Intelligence features, including one interesting new detail. Some of the new Siri features might ship in iOS 18.3, rather than the previously expected iOS 18.4.

The biggest iOS 18 update after iOS 18.1 will be iOS 18.4, which will include many of the new Siri features (some are in consideration for iOS 18.3, I’m told).

This means that we could potentially start to see the revamped Siri experience as soon as January, as thats typically when iOS x.3 releases ship, compared to sometime in March.

Future iOS 18 releases

Gurman also gave some other details regarding development timelines and release dates for other iOS 18 related releases:

iOS 18.1 should be internally complete this week, with a release in the middle of October

iOS 18.2 should be internally complete in early November, release in December

iOS 18.3 should be internally complete by the end of the year, release in January

iOS 18.4 should be internally complete in early February, release in March

As a refresher, iOS 18.1 brings us our first wave of Apple Intelligence, including a light Siri refresh (new UI, faster responses), as well as Writing Tools, Photos Clean Up, and Notification Summaries. Afterwards, iOS 18.2 is expected to bring Image Playground, Genmoji, as well as ChatGPT integration. Finally, we should be seeing the all new Siri at the start of next year.

Wrap up

Apple unveiled the all new Siri back at WWDC24 back in June, and we’re expecting some major new features. Siri should understand speech fumbles better, be able to integrate with other apps, have an idea of context, and see whats currently on your screen. All of these features will potentially shape Siri into a true personal assistant.

It’s interesting that Apple is seemingly trying to accelerate the release timeline for the all new Siri. It seems that the company is aware of the fact that they marketed the new iPhone 16 lineup around features that largely aren’t available, and would like to get the new Siri into customers hands sooner than later.

Are you excited for the all new Siri? Let us know in the comments.

