Apple releases beta 5 for macOS Sequoia 15.1 plus more new betas

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 23 2024 - 10:16 am PT
1 Comment
macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 5

Today Apple released the latest beta update for macOS Sequoia 15.1. Developer beta 5 arrives less than a week after last week’s beta 4 release, and brings the latest updates to Apple Intelligence features. The company also debuted beta 2 for its non-AI platforms, including visionOS 2.1, tvOS 18.1, and more.

New betas include Apple Intelligence and bug fixes ahead of October launch

As September starts drawing near to a close, Apple is getting ready for the public launch of macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 in October.

Those releases will bring the first wave of Apple Intelligence features to the public.

Today’s beta updates offer the latest revisions and bug fixes to help Apple Intelligence—and Apple’s software releases on the whole—be ready for the public spotlight.

Beta 5 is usually about the time we start seeing fewer changes between releases. Instead, since the timeline before public launch is getting shorter, Apple is focused more on bug fixes and overall stability.

Interestingly, since iOS, iPadOS, and macOS have had longer beta cycles than the just-debuted visionOS 2.1, watchOS 11.1, and so on, we might see more interesting changes in those non-AI platforms.

Here’s the full list of today’s beta releases:

  • iOS 18.1 beta 5
  • iPadOS 18.1 beta 5
  • macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 5
  • watchOS 11.1 beta 2
  • tvOS 18.1 beta 2
  • visionOS 2.1 beta 2

We’ll keep you posted on changes and new features we discover in the betas.

Are you installing any of the new betas? Let us know in the comments of any changes you find.

Comments

macOS Sequoia 15.1

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

