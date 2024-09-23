Apple’s next chance to build a Mac with cellular is almost here

Why doesn’t the Mac have built-in cellular? The iPad has long retained this one key advantage over MacBooks. Whatever issue you may have with iPadOS, cellular support is undoubtedly a strength. But despite years of waiting, there’s still little evidence that Apple is building its first cellular Mac. Except, perhaps, for one recent development that’s sparked hope again. Here’s why Apple’s next chance to offer cellular Macs is almost here.

Explaining the absence of cellular Macs

The question of why cellular is missing from the Mac isn’t new. But until fairly recently, it had a reasonable explanation: Intel could be blamed.

Prior to 2020, Macs ran on Intel chips. And especially in the years leading up to the Apple Silicon transition, Intel wasn’t exactly on top of its game.

So the assumption many users made was that Apple couldn’t offer a cellular Mac using the tech that Intel provided. Or at least, it wasn’t as high a priority as replacing Intel altogether. That seemed like a logical first step toward a better future for the Mac. Cellular could come later.

Yes, the iPad had offered cellular for years. But it was different. It ran on Apple-designed chips like the ones built for iPhone. The A-series architecture had cellular as a key supported feature from its inception, so the iPad benefited from that.

All of this reasoning is what led many—myself included—to anticipate cellular connectivity on some of the first Apple Silicon Macs.

When the M1 debuted, it set the Mac on a new path and enabled power and functionality not previously possible.

I assumed that, even if cellular didn’t make its way into the first M-class Macs, eventually it would.

However, four years into Apple Silicon, my hopes have proven misplaced. If Apple was going to offer a cellular Mac, surely it would have done so by now.

Except, if you’ve been following Apple closely, you know there’s one more big opportunity the company could be waiting for.

Cellular Macs might just be waiting for the first Apple-designed 5G modem, which is coming next year.

Apple’s in-house 5G chip could come to the Mac

Apple Silicon was the last big chance we had for cellular Macs. The next big chance is coming soon, with the advent of Apple’s in-house 5G modems.

Reporting indicates Apple’s first devices with its own 5G chips will ship in 2025.

That very first product is only months away. It will arrive in the spring: the new iPhone SE 4.

Assuming the rollout of Apple’s 5G tech goes well, it could finally be time for the first cellular Macs to debut.

With MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros all running Apple Silicon, plus the arrival of Apple’s in-house 5G modems, the timing will be better than ever for this long-awaited feature to reach the Mac.

The earliest opportunity may be in late 2025 alongside a possible M5 MacBook Pro. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if cellular Macs don’t arrive until 2026 or later. That’s about the time the in-house 5G modem will be added to more of Apple’s product line.

However, if Apple’s 5G chip makes its way into iPhones and iPads but doesn’t come to the Mac, it will be extremely disappointing.

Not just because it means dragging out the wait for a cellular Mac. But also because it likely means the Mac will never gain cellular at all.

Cellular Mac wrap-up

I use an iPad Pro as my primary computer for several reasons, but one key factor is cellular functionality. I work on the go often, and the iPhone’s hotspot feature isn’t reliable enough for me to depend on. It also drains the iPhone’s battery. I can’t imagine considering switching to the Mac until it gains cellular support.

Apple has already built cellular support into its M-series chips. It’s offered in the current iPad Pro and iPad Air. The company has also built software tools like Low Data Mode into macOS for hotspot use. Those could easily be extended to built-in cellular. Now, the company’s long-awaited in-house 5G chips are almost here.

It’s long past time for the first cellular Mac. I hope Apple’s new 5G tech marks the end of our wait.

Would you buy a Mac with cellular? Do you expect Apple to ship one? Let us know in the comments.