Apple pulls HomePod beta software after reported bricked devices

Yesterday Apple released a new beta version of the HomePod’s software. HomePod 18.1 beta 2 debuted with no reported new features. But today Apple has pulled the update after some users reported it had bricked their HomePod.

HomePod 18.1 beta 2 no longer available

Apple’s HomePod software releases have been lacking in new features for quite a while. But the company continues to develop software updates, including the currently-in-beta HomePod 18.1.

Beta 2 of that update, with build number 22J5552d, is no longer available for users to download following reports of it bricking devices.

The latest HomePodOS 18.1 beta (22J5552d) bricked one of my HomePod minis 😪



Currently plugged into the Mac trying to restore 💻 — 👽 (@Earth2075) September 23, 2024

Users running the HomePod beta can still install 18.1 beta 1, which doesn’t appear to have the same issue.

It’s probably best though, if you’re not running a beta at all, to avoid the HomePod’s beta altogether.

There are currently no known new features coming in HomePod 18.1, so the risk involved with installing beta software won’t be worth it for most people.

Restoring a software-bricked HomePod

Recently, we reported on a new discovered method for restoring bricked HomePods. If you’ve installed 18.1 beta 2 and it bricked your device, hopefully following these steps will solve the problem.

Apple hasn’t officially endorsed this alternative restore method, so proceed with caution. But depending on your location, it may be a better option than taking your HomePod into an Apple Store.

Have you installed HomePod 18.1 beta 2? Encounter any issues? Let us know in the comments.