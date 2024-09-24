 Skip to main content

Apple pulls HomePod beta software after reported bricked devices

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 24 2024 - 8:22 am PT
0 Comments
HomePod bricked beta

Yesterday Apple released a new beta version of the HomePod’s software. HomePod 18.1 beta 2 debuted with no reported new features. But today Apple has pulled the update after some users reported it had bricked their HomePod.

HomePod 18.1 beta 2 no longer available

Apple’s HomePod software releases have been lacking in new features for quite a while. But the company continues to develop software updates, including the currently-in-beta HomePod 18.1.

Beta 2 of that update, with build number 22J5552d, is no longer available for users to download following reports of it bricking devices.

Users running the HomePod beta can still install 18.1 beta 1, which doesn’t appear to have the same issue.

It’s probably best though, if you’re not running a beta at all, to avoid the HomePod’s beta altogether.

There are currently no known new features coming in HomePod 18.1, so the risk involved with installing beta software won’t be worth it for most people.

Restoring a software-bricked HomePod

Recently, we reported on a new discovered method for restoring bricked HomePods. If you’ve installed 18.1 beta 2 and it bricked your device, hopefully following these steps will solve the problem.

Apple hasn’t officially endorsed this alternative restore method, so proceed with caution. But depending on your location, it may be a better option than taking your HomePod into an Apple Store.

Have you installed HomePod 18.1 beta 2? Encounter any issues? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home …

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications