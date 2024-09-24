Alongside ongoing all-time lows on the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, we are also now tracking the very first price drops on the new AirPods 4 starting from $119 as well a discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. From there we move over to the 512GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air at $80 off the price you would pay at Apple right now and the return of $500 price drops on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. All of that joins some new all-time lows on MagSafe chargers, ongoing iPhone 16 case deals, and more.

It’s not a massive drop, but here’s the first deal on AirPods 4 with ANC at $169 for folks grabbing a set now

Amazon has also now dropped the base model AirPods 4 down to $119 shipped from the regular $129 price tag – this is the lowest and first straight cash deal we have seen yet.

While we are still tracking a solid $59 price drop on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, Amazon just served up the first cash deal for folks looking to jump on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation at $169 shipped. While this is a regularly $179 set of earbuds, this is also the first deal we have seen on Amazon and the lowest straight up cash deal yet. And while it’s certainly not a huge deal, if you’re looking to grab a set now, this is the lowest price around – they are still up at $180 via Best Buy – and you might as well as save some coffee money while you’re at it.

Another thing to keep in mind if you’re looking to grab a set now is Best Buy’s trade-in options. While you won’t find a straight up deal there like Amazon, you can land a set of AirPods 4 as low as $84 with a trade-in. All of the details on how to make this happen are waiting right here.

Amazon just knocked $80 off Apple’s 512GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air at $1,019, more from $549

Pricing on Apple’s M2 iPad Air has not been stable, even the deals we spotted earlier this week and over the weekend have now jumped back up, but today we did spot a solid $80 drop on the 13-inch 512GB model at $1,018.99 shipped. The regularly $1,099 configuration has now dipped on the purple and gray models to come within $19 of the all-time lows – only once have we seen the gray model go for less and this is the lowest we have tracked on the purple variant. There was an extremely short-lived offer months ago on the blue, but very few folks had a shot at that one.

Today we are looking at the 512GB model that sits closer to the higher-end of the storage options on Apple’s new Air lineup, offering up some additional wiggle room for folks that need it. Just keep in mind you can score a 13-incher starting from $729 or the 11-inch model from $549 if you don’t need the extra storage upgrade.

M4 is coming very soon, but here’s another chance at the 18GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $500 off

The new M4 MacBook Pros are indeed inbound as early as next month, and stock is starting to dwindle on the significantly discounted M3 Pro machines at select retailers. Amazon won’t even sell you an entry-level M3 Pro model with the 18GB of RAM right now, nor does it have the 16-inch counterpart in stock, but Best Buy is giving folks a chance to scoop one up at a major discount again today. You’ll find Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD on sale for $1,999 shipped. That’s $500 off the $2,499 you would pay at Apple right now, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model is out of stock at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have tracked outside of very limited drop to $1,899 for half a day in early August.

New black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits Amazon all-time low from $750, Milanese Loop $850

Amazon is now offering the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium down at $749.99 shipped. This brand new release from Apple carries the same $799 list as the Natural Titanium model and is now seeing its very first significant discount. This deal is live with the black Trail Loop, black Ocean Band, or dark green Alpine Loop. On top of those, today’s near $50 price drop at Amazon also applies to the more pricey configuration with Apple’s brand new Black Titanium Milanese Loop coming in at $849.99 shipped from the usual $899. While we did feature some trade-in offers, and My Best Buy members with a paid Total or Plus subscription can score the same $50 off, today’s deal marks the first chance for anyone to score the slick new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 treatment with a straight up cash deal.

More of today's best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

