Excessive Heat Warning alert on iPhone?

Update: Emphasis on probably, huh? Readers report seeing these alerts without Cupertino saved. There goes that theory. Might just be a bug.

You may have received an Excessive Heat Warning on your iPhone today even if you’re nowhere near the affected area. This is probably why.

iPhone users are being notified about an excessive heat weather event through Apple’s Weather app on iPhone. While the weather event is happening in the Santa Clara Valley region of California, the alert says that the occurrence is happening in an area nearby regardless of where you live.

I believe this is because Apple includes both New York and Cupertino as default cities in the Weather app. You may not even notice if you only view your current location weather. Still, the alert is being pushed to users with Cupertino as a saved location who have opted in to notifications from the Weather app.

For San Jose and the surrounding area, temperatures are indeed expected to reach 108° over the next couple of days. The Excessive Heat Warning advises those in the affected area to avoid extensive outdoor work.

