 Skip to main content

Excessive Heat Warning alert on iPhone?

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 30 2024 - 8:39 pm PT
11 Comments
Apple Weather down

Update: Emphasis on probably, huh? Readers report seeing these alerts without Cupertino saved. There goes that theory. Might just be a bug.

You may have received an Excessive Heat Warning on your iPhone today even if you’re nowhere near the affected area. This is probably why.

Some of my favorite gear

Meta Quest 3S 128GB

Transform your reality and do everything you love in totally new ways. Welcome to Meta Quest 3S. Now you can get the Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+ (a combined $70 value) with purchase.

iPhone users are being notified about an excessive heat weather event through Apple’s Weather app on iPhone. While the weather event is happening in the Santa Clara Valley region of California, the alert says that the occurrence is happening in an area nearby regardless of where you live.

I believe this is because Apple includes both New York and Cupertino as default cities in the Weather app. You may not even notice if you only view your current location weather. Still, the alert is being pushed to users with Cupertino as a saved location who have opted in to notifications from the Weather app.

For San Jose and the surrounding area, temperatures are indeed expected to reach 108° over the next couple of days. The Excessive Heat Warning advises those in the affected area to avoid extensive outdoor work.

Shop Apple on Amazon to support my work 🙏

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Meta Quest 3 512GB

Enjoy the ultimate way to experience everything you love. Now you can get Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+ included (a combined $70 value) when you buy any Meta Quest 3 512GB.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB

Transform your reality and do everything you love in totally new ways. Welcome to Meta Quest 3S. Now you can get the Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest+ (a combined $70 value) with purchase.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications