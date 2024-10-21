Apple confirms iOS 18.1 is launching next week

Apple has officially confirmed that iOS 18.1 will launch to the public next week, alongside a major new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 users.

iOS 18.1 includes the first set of Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, and Clean Up in the Photos app. There are a number of non-Apple Intelligence features included in the update, too.

The Verge and The Wall Street Journal both confirmed today that the AirPods Pro 2’s hearing health features will launch next week with a new firmware update for AirPods and iOS 18.1. Apple had previously only confirmed that iOS 18.1 would launch sometime in October, so this marks our first official confirmation that the update is coming the week of October 28.

Apple didn’t specify an exact date for the launch of iOS 18.1 other than next week, but Bloomberg previously reported that the update is set for October 28.

In addition to Apple Intelligence and the new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2, iOS 18.1 also brings changes to Control Center, upgrades to iPhone Mirroring, and call recording and transcription features. With iOS 18.1, Apple is also opening up the iPhone’s NFC chip to third-party developers for the first time.

What iOS 18.1 features are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know down in the comments.