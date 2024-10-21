 Skip to main content

Apple confirms iOS 18.1 is launching next week

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 21 2024 - 5:41 am PT
2 Comments
iOS 18.1 logo Apple Intelligence

Apple has officially confirmed that iOS 18.1 will launch to the public next week, alongside a major new firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 users.

iOS 18.1 includes the first set of Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, notification summaries, and Clean Up in the Photos app. There are a number of non-Apple Intelligence features included in the update, too.

The Verge and The Wall Street Journal both confirmed today that the AirPods Pro 2’s hearing health features will launch next week with a new firmware update for AirPods and iOS 18.1. Apple had previously only confirmed that iOS 18.1 would launch sometime in October, so this marks our first official confirmation that the update is coming the week of October 28.

Apple didn’t specify an exact date for the launch of iOS 18.1 other than next week, but Bloomberg previously reported that the update is set for October 28.

In addition to Apple Intelligence and the new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2, iOS 18.1 also brings changes to Control Center, upgrades to iPhone Mirroring, and call recording and transcription features. With iOS 18.1, Apple is also opening up the iPhone’s NFC chip to third-party developers for the first time.

What iOS 18.1 features are you most looking forward to trying? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications