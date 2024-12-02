 Skip to main content

Nintendo relaunches Animal Crossing on iPhone as paid game with no in-app purchases

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Dec 2 2024 - 6:32 am PT
2 Comments

Nintendo has released a new game for iPhone today, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. The title brings back much of the experience in its predecessor, but with new content and perhaps most interestingly, a pricing experiment.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete available now

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete uses a business model Nintendo hasn’t tried recently, and frankly that most App Store games have moved away from.

It’s available as a one-time up front purchase on the App Store. Currently, the price is $9.99, but that’s only an introductory rate that will climb to $19.99 on January 30.

Nintendo has had mixed reception to previous titles that were available as free downloads with in-app purchases in the past. As a result, it will be interesting to see how this Animal Crossing experiment is received.

Here’s more of what to expect from the app:

From Business Wire:

This new, one-time purchase app is packed with many of the items and events that were released in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp over the course of seven years, along with newly added content. Exchange Leaf Tokens for in-game items, create and collect (via QR Code®) personalized player Camper Cards, check out the new Whistle Pass location and experience a variety of returning and new seasonal events throughout the year, to name a few examples.

Plus, the ability to import Custom Designs makes its debut in the new app! Players can create designs in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system, then enter the Custom Design IDs in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete to bring their designs to the app.

If you’ve played the previous version of Pocket Camp, you can bring over your save data via a linked Nintendo account, so you won’t have to start from scratch.

9to5Mac’s Take

Games on the App Store are often riddled with ads. Or else designed to incentivize making in-app purchases. Apple Arcade is one alternative option to those patterns, but it’s refreshing to see a big title from Nintendo buck the trend too.

If you’re interested in Animal Crossing, be sure to download the app before the introductory period ends January 30. $9.99 is a big enough ask as it is for most App Store users.

Are you interested in the new Animal Crossing iPhone app? What do you think of the pricing? Let us know in the comments.

Best Apple discounts Cyber Monday

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Nintendo

Nintendo

The iconic video game company is putting more fo…
App Store

App Store
Games

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications