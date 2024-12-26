Apple Watch can help you ‘quit quitting’ on fitness goals, says new video

It’s the time of year when many of us are thinking about goals and resolutions for the year ahead. The latest video from Apple points to Apple Watch as the device that can help you ‘quit quitting’ on your goals.

Resolutions don’t have to end in January

Apple Watch comes with a variety of new features that can help you hit your fitness goals.

In Apple’s new video, it highlights the Activity app’s motivational notifications and coaching as one thing that can help keep you on the right track.

Here’s the video:

If you’re new to the Apple Watch, you can find a collection of great starter features highlighted in this article.

And if you’re interested in key features that complement your iPhone especially well, I’ve written about three such features here.

As Apple does every year, it’s offering a New Year’s challenge to help provide additional motivation for users to kick off the year active. You’ll be able to earn a special digital award for closing all three rings seven days a row in January.

How are you using the Apple Watch to help hit your fitness goals? Let us know in the comments.

