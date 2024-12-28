Indie App Spotlight: ‘Type’ is the easiest way to take notes on your Mac

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Type is a minimalist note taking app for your Mac, allowing you to easily capture notes and keep them organized – all from a simple keyboard shortcut. It’s the best way to jot something down in a pinch, without any of the potential distractions.

How it works

Type works similar to Spotlight, in the sense that it’s a text box that pops up when you hit a certain keybind. I personally mapped mine to alt-space, making it easily accessible. Once you have the window open, you can create a new note, and just write anything into that text box as you please.

If you’re in a meeting and only want to briefly take down notes, this is great for that. It keeps a timestamp on your thoughts as you enter them, allowing you to easily recall details.

You can also separate different events into different notes, making it easy to organize. You can also just have one note that you spam everything into, if thats your cup of tea. Type stores your notes in text files locally on your Mac, making it private and easy to follow. Your data isn’t trapped in the app.

All of the features

Type has the ability to import notes from other apps, such as Obsidian, allowing users to add on top of them. You can also customize your date format, switch between plaintext and markdown, and unlink a note from Type – allowing you to declutter your interface without actually deleting that information.

The developers also intend to add the ability to always keep the app open, in case keyboard shortcuts aren’t your thing. You’ll also soon be able to search for notes and export them.

Download ‘Type’

Type is available for free on the Mac App Store as a 7 day trial, and you can purchase the full app for $7.99 as a one time purchase afterwards. It requires macOS 13.0 Ventura or later.

