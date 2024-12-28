 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘Type’ is the easiest way to take notes on your Mac

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Dec 28 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
0 Comments

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Type is a minimalist note taking app for your Mac, allowing you to easily capture notes and keep them organized – all from a simple keyboard shortcut. It’s the best way to jot something down in a pinch, without any of the potential distractions.

How it works

Type works similar to Spotlight, in the sense that it’s a text box that pops up when you hit a certain keybind. I personally mapped mine to alt-space, making it easily accessible. Once you have the window open, you can create a new note, and just write anything into that text box as you please.

If you’re in a meeting and only want to briefly take down notes, this is great for that. It keeps a timestamp on your thoughts as you enter them, allowing you to easily recall details.

You can also separate different events into different notes, making it easy to organize. You can also just have one note that you spam everything into, if thats your cup of tea. Type stores your notes in text files locally on your Mac, making it private and easy to follow. Your data isn’t trapped in the app.

All of the features

Type has the ability to import notes from other apps, such as Obsidian, allowing users to add on top of them. You can also customize your date format, switch between plaintext and markdown, and unlink a note from Type – allowing you to declutter your interface without actually deleting that information.

The developers also intend to add the ability to always keep the app open, in case keyboard shortcuts aren’t your thing. You’ll also soon be able to search for notes and export them.

Download ‘Type’

Type is available for free on the Mac App Store as a 7 day trial, and you can purchase the full app for $7.99 as a one time purchase afterwards. It requires macOS 13.0 Ventura or later.

Follow Michael: X/TwitterBlueskyInstagram

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Indie App Spotlight

Indie App Spotlight

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications