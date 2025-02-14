Gentler Streak gains new Home Screen widgets with health metrics

Gentler Streak, one of the most popular fitness and wellness apps for Apple devices, has just been updated again. This time, the latest version of the app adds multiple new widgets with different health metrics, so that users can get an overview of their health right from their Home Screen.

New Gentler Streak widgets

The widgets are based on Gentler Streak’s Wellbeing section, which shows multiple body metrics based on health data collected by the Apple Watch. The app uses data such as average heart rate, wrist temperature, respiration rate, and oxygen saturation to help the user understand if their health is good or if something needs attention.

You can choose between a large widget that shows an overview of all the body metrics available in the app or specific widgets for each metric. They can be added to the iPhone and iPad Home Screen. To do this, simply enter the Home Screen editing mode by tapping and holding on a widget or an empty area. Then tap the Edit and Add Widget button.

The widgets are automatically updated every morning with data collected while you sleep. The update also adds more detailed insights into Rate of Perceived Exertion (RPE), as the concept of this metric “isn’t super intuitive” according to Gentler Streak.

Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

Last year, Gentler Streak won an Apple Design Award in the Best Social Impact category.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. For a limited time, the app is offering a 40% discount on its annual subscription with family sharing. It’s worth noting that the app works best with an Apple Watch.

Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

