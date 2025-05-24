 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘Bandbreite’ is the best way to track an Apple Watch band collection

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | May 24 2025 - 12:30 pm PT
Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Bandbreite is an excellent tool for Apple Watch enthusiasts. It offers deep insights on all 840+ Apple Watch bands launched over the 10+ year old lifespan of the Apple Watch, allowing users to learn more about Apple Watch bands and keep track of their collection.

New 2.0 update

Bandbreite originally launched on the App Store back in 2020, and its new 2.0 update just debuted.

With version 2.0, almost everything is entirely new. It has new tabs, redesigned views, even more detailed insights and stats, and even faster iCloud Sync. The new update makes everything about the app more fun, intuitive, and satisfying.

Thanks to the newly revamped search, all of its filter and sort options, compatibility details, logging abilities, and popularity rankings – Bandbreite is the #1 companion app for Apple Watch enthusiasts.

The app is available on iPhone and iPad, and will be launching on Mac very soon according to the developer. It’s also on Apple Vision Pro as an iPad app.

Download the app

Bandbreite is available for free on the App Store, where you can keep track of a collection of up to 5 Apple Watch bands. To keep track of a larger collection, you’ll need to purchase Bandbreite Pro, a $7.49 one time purchase.

This supports the developer and ensures a solid experience going forward. All of the Apple Watch band insights are available to all users, paid or not – so the free experience is still extremely solid. Your device will need to be running iOS 18 or later.

