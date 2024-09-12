AirPods 4 vs AirPods Pro: Apple wireless earbuds compared

So, Apple just updated its base model AirPods for the first time in years. There’s now two new models, one with Active Noise Cancellation, and one without – starting at $129.

ANC was the hero exclusive feature of AirPods Pro … until today. So how do the new AirPods (not Pro) stack up? Here’s all the differences.

Apple’s new lineup of AirPods have a lot of overlapping features, although there’s a clear delineation with Active Noise Cancellation only being on the higher-end models. The new base model AirPods 4 can be seen as a direct replacement for AirPods (second-generation), although they do have an updated design.

Here’s all the changes between the new AirPods 4 lineup and AirPods Pro 2:

Active Noise Cancellation

The new AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation tout noise cancellation capabilities for the first time for Apple’s non in-ear earbuds. However, you should not expect to get the same degree of noise cancellation effect as AirPods Pro.

Apple says AirPods Pro can cancel noise about twice as much as AirPods 4. While we will have to wait to get our hands-on the new AirPods 4 and test for ourselves, Apple’s stated tech specs suggest the AirPods 4 will perform about as well as the original first-generation AirPods Pro when it comes to noise cancelling.

However, ostensibly, otherwise the feature set is the same. Both AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 are powered by the H2 chip, and support noise control features like Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness. These features intelligently enable, disable and tune the active noise cancellation effect depending on your current environment.

It goes without saying that the base model AirPods have no active noise cancellation at all, and therefore lack support for any of the related features.

Charging Case Features

A more subtle difference in the lineup is the functionality of the charging case. AirPods 4 comes with the most basic USB-C charging case, lacking even wireless charging.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation includes a USB-C charging case, that also supports wireless charging using Qi chargers, or an Apple Watch charger. The case also has an integrated speaker for Find My.

However, AirPods Pro has the most advanced charging case, touting MagSafe support (this means it can magnetically auto-align to MagSafe chargers). The AirPods Pro case also has an integrated lanyard loop, which AirPods 4 cases do not include.

Battery Life

AirPods 4 without noise cancellation tout the same battery life longevity as AirPods (third-generation). That is, up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge.

With Active Noise Cancellation enabled, though, AirPods 4 quoted battery life drops to just 4 hours of listening on a single charge. That is a significant difference to AirPods Pro, which can last for up to 6 hours of listening time with noise cancellation active.

If battery life for long listening sessions is a primary concern, AirPods 4 may not be for you.

The charging case across all models can recharge the earbuds about six times, offering up to 30 hours of total listening time.

Price

The cheapest AirPods in the lineup are AirPods 4, which are priced at $129. The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are $179. AirPods Pro 2 are listed at Apple at $249, although you can often find them cheaper elsewhere.

Effectively, compared to base AirPods 4, you pay an additional $50 to get noise cancellation and the upgraded case. AirPods Pro 2 are $70 more on top of that, with their in-ear design, better battery life, volume adjustment swipe gesture, and MagSafe case benefits. AirPods Pro 2 also come with a bundled USB-C cable in the box; for AirPods 4, you’ll have to provide your own charging cable.

In Summary

Overall, the new AirPods 4 with noise cancellation is a great option for Apple users who want wireless earbuds, but don’t like the feeling of in-ear tips. It strikes a nice middle ground of functionality, including some degree of a noise cancellation when in loud environments. At $179, it feels like a pretty good deal.

However, AirPods Pro still rules the roost, with best-in-class noise cancellation, longer battery life, and touch sensor on the stalk for changing volume, albeit at a $70 additional cost. The new hearing test, hearing aid, and hearing protection features will also be exclusive to AirPods Pro, when they roll out later this year.