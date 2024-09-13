 Skip to main content

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2: No-brainer or tough call?

Sep 13 2024
8 Comments
Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2

The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is here and comes with the largest screen ever paired with the thinnest design, a new chip, faster charging, and new health/fitness features. Meanwhile, Apple is offering the high-end Ultra 2 with the same specs as last year but in a new Black titanium finish option. Here’s an in-depth look at how Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 compare.

Table of contents

For a look at how Series 10 compares to Series 9 and older models, check out this guide, otherwise read on for 10 vs Ultra 2 😁:

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2

Processor, GPU, Neural Engine, storage

Series 10 is powered by the new S10 SiP. Apple didn’t share any details on exactly how much faster it is compared to S9 and earlier. But it says it was custom-designed for “performance, power efficiency, and intelligence.”

Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 chip

Ultra 2 continues on with the S9 SiP. During its unveiling, Apple suggested the S10 will deliver better experiences with machine learning tasks, on-device Siri, health features, and capabilities like Apple Watch double tap control.

Series 10Ultra 2
SiP/processorS10 SiP 64-bit dual-core processorS9 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor
Neural Engine4-core4-core
Ultra wideband chip✅ – gen 2✅ – gen 2
Bluetooth5.35.3
Storage64GB64GB

In reality, the S9 and S10 chips are both powerful and fast enough for everyone. Since Apple didn’t specify how much faster the S10 is, it’s likely not more than 10 or 15% more powerful/fast.

Two more benefits with either Series 10 or Ultra 2, compared to Apple Watch 8 or earlier, you get an increase in storage to 64GB and the ultra wideband gen 2 chip which offers precision finding.

Case and display

Apple Watch Series 10 introduces new sizes for the wearable that feature the biggest displays and thinnest design.

The 46 and 42mm cases offer what Apple says is up to 30% more screen area compared to Series 6. That means you get an additional line of text on the display.

And for the 46mm Series 10, the new display is ever-so-slightly larger than even the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra/2.

Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 screen

Both the display and case of Series 10 have more rounded corners that give a softer and sleeker feel. Interestingly, Apple did increase the bezel of the display slightly with Series 10.

For thickness, Apple says Series 10 is almost 10% thinner than Series 7-9.

And compared to Ultra 2, Series 10 is a whopping ~50% thinner at 9.7mm vs 14.4mm.

Apple Watch 10 vs 9 thinness
Series 10Ultra 2
Case size (height)46/42mm49mm
Thickness9.7mm14.4mm
Weight35-41 grams for 46mm, 29-34 grams for 42mm (depending on model)61 grams (2.15 oz)
Display size416 x 496 pixels, 1220 sq mm display area (46mm model)410 x 502 pixels, 1185 sq mm display area
Pixels per inch (PPI)326326
Brightness max2,000 nits3,000 nits
Always‑On Retina LTPO2 display
Always‑On Retina LTPO3 display
Wide-angle OLED display
Sapphire crystal frontWith titanium models
Ion-X frontWith aluminum models

Another new feature for Series 10 is the wide-angle OLED display that delivers up to a 40% brighter screen when looking from an angle.

But Ultra 2 keeps the brightest screen overall with up to 3,000 nits.

Apple Watch band compatibility

Apple highlights “You can match most bands with any Apple Watch Series 3 or later case of the same size.”

Battery life and charging

Apple has improved charging with Series 10. It can go from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. That’s compared to 60 minutes for the same with Ultra 2.

But on the flip side, Ultra 2 has double the battery life of Series 10.

Series 10Ultra 2
Battery lifestandard18 hours36 hours
Extended battery with Low Power mode36 hours72 hours
Charging0-80% in 30 minutes0-80% in 60 minutes

If you’re interested in using Apple Watch Series 10 for sleep tracking, you also get 8 hours worth of use from an 8-minute charge (same as Series 9 and 8).

Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 – Key features

Apple Watch 10 vs 9 features
Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 features 2

New with Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 are Sleep apnea notifications (will arrive for Series 9 too). You also can play audio directly through both the Series 10 and Ultra 2’s speakers.

And Series 10 gains features from the Ultra 2 – the water depth gauge and water temperature sensor.

Like with Series 9 and Ultra 2, the Blood Oxygen feature is not available in the US for Series 10.

Apple Watch model/featuresSeries 10Ultra 2
Sleep apnea notifications
ECG app
Blood Oxygen app
High/low heart rate notifications
Training load
Action button
IP6X dust resistant
MIL-STD 810H
Water resistant to 50m
Water resistant to 100m
Water depth gauge
Water temp sensor
Sleep tracking
Crash detection
Fall detection
Advanced cycle tracking with temp sensing
Emergency SOS
On-device Siri
Double tap gesture control
Siri+Health
Speaker playback
GPS radiosL1L1 + L5 Precision dual-frequency
Offline Maps
Operating environmental temperature requirements32° to 95° F (0° to 35° C)–4° to 130° F (–20° to 55° C) on-wrist

Finishes/colors

For Series 10, Apple has switched from stainless steel to grade 5 titanium for the high-end models – the same used with Ultra 2.

Meanwhile, it’s kept aluminum for the base models but now offers a Jet Black polished finish.

Series 10 aluminum Apple Watch comes in:

  • Silver
  • Rose Gold
  • Jet Black

Series 10 titanium Apple Watch comes in:

  • Slate
  • Gold
  • Natural

For Ultra 2 in 2024, Apple has added Black alongside the existing Natural Titanium.

Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 colors

Price

  • Series 10 in aluminum starts from $399/$429 (pre-orders open at Apple)
  • Series 10 in titanium goes from $699/$749 (pre-orders open at Apple)
  • Ultra 2 sells from $799 with the more affordable bands (pre-orders open at Apple)

Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2 buyer’s guide

TL;DR

  • Pick Series 10 for the thinnest and lightest Apple Watch with all-day battery, a screen as large as Ultra 2 with improved wide-angle viewing, and the latest chip
  • Pick Ultra 2 for the longest battery life, greatest durability, dual GPS radios, and more customizability via the Action button

Apple Watch Series 10 brings a larger screen with 40% brighter angled viewing, a thinner design, an improved S10 SiP, faster charging, and depth/water sensors that could entice users to upgrade.

For those with older Apple Watch models, you’ll get additional upgrades like an always-on screen, faster charging, and all of Apple’s health features.

In contrast, Ultra 2 is unchanged except for the new black finish. However, it still boasts the longest battery life, extra features like an Action button, dual GPS radios, and a more durable design that works in colder and hotter temps, goes to 100m underwater, and more.

What do you think? Are you going to upgrade? Going to skip this year? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on Apple Watch 10 vs Ultra 2!

