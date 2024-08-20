 Skip to main content

Upgrade to wireless CarPlay for under $100 [20% off]

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 20 2024 - 8:22 am PT
0 Comments
wireless carplay through adapter

Do wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? In 2017, I bought a Honda Civic that came with wired Apple CarPlay. I really wanted wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system at the time seemed like overkill. Fortunately, there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into wireless CarPlay, and it works with iOS 18 and iPhone 15.

Table of contents

Easy installation

Setting up the adapter is no harder than pairing with wireless CarPlay. Connect the adapter to your car’s USB port that powers wired CarPlay, then pair your iPhone to the adapter over Bluetooth from the Settings app.

Wireless CarPlay

I tried the adapter when it arrived just to check if it paired. That’s when I had a total surprise-and-delight moment a few days later.

I took a short drive across town with my iPhone in my pocket without thinking about the adapter, and CarPlay just appeared on my screen automatically.

Expect some latency

Perfect! Well, almost. From my experience driving with standard and wireless CarPlay, I know to expect latency when using steering wheel controls to skip tracks.

The important thing is that steering wheel controls for volume, track skipping, and voice input actually work.

Wired CarPlay
Standard CarPlay takes over if you connect a Lightning or USB-C cable

Wireless CarPlay adapter

I’ve been incredibly happy with the Carlink adapter for years. I highly recommend trying Carlink you already have CarPlay but wish it was wireless.

Wireless CarPlay in use

The price can be much more affordable than buying an aftermarket wireless CarPlay head unit and paying for installation. Save 20% at checkout with promo code 9TO5MAC.

Follow Zac: X, Threads, Instagram
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications