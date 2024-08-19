Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its different iPads or how much memory your current iPad has? While the company doesn’t always share the information, memory details show up in teardowns and through other sources. Follow along for a look at the full iPad RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPad model.
In contrast to its iPhones, Apple uses different RAM on its higher-end iPads depending on how much storage it has.
For example, 1TB or higher iPad Pro models come with 16 GB RAM while any iPad Pro with 512 GB or less storage has 8 GB RAM. But some of the other iPads in the lineup feature less than 8 GB.
Related:
- iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
- iPad chip list: Here’s what Apple Silicon is in every model
Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPad had?
iPad RAM list: Memory specs for every iPad
Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.
8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models)
8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models)
8 GB
8 GB
8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models)
8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models)
4 GB
8 or 16 GB
8 or 16 GB
8 GB
4 GB
3 GB
4 GB
3 GB
6 GB
6 GB
3 GB
3 GB
3 GB
4 or 6 GB
4 or 6 GB
2 GB
4 GB
4 GB
2 GB
2 GB
4 GB
2 GB
1 GB
2 GB
1 GB
1 GB
512 MB
1 GB
1 GB
512 MB
256 MB
Did a specific iPad RAM most surprise you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used RAM in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPad RAM list!
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
- iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?
- iPhone: How to change your 5G settings for better battery life or faster speeds
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
Top image by 9to5Mac
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments