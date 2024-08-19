Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its different iPads or how much memory your current iPad has? While the company doesn’t always share the information, memory details show up in teardowns and through other sources. Follow along for a look at the full iPad RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPad model.

In contrast to its iPhones, Apple uses different RAM on its higher-end iPads depending on how much storage it has.

For example, 1TB or higher iPad Pro models come with 16 GB RAM while any iPad Pro with 512 GB or less storage has 8 GB RAM. But some of the other iPads in the lineup feature less than 8 GB.

Before you look, can you guess how much RAM the original iPad had?

iPad RAM list: Memory specs for every iPad

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPad Pro 11″ with M4 RAM? 8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models) iPad Pro 13″ with M4 RAM? 8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models) iPad Air 11″ with M2 RAM? 8 GB iPad Air 13″ with M2 RAM? 8 GB iPad 11″ 4th gen RAM? 8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models) iPad 12.9″ 6th gen RAM? 8 or 16 GB (16 with 1 or 2TB models) iPad 10th gen RAM? 4 GB iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen RAM? 8 or 16 GB iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen RAM? 8 or 16 GB iPad Air 5th gen RAM? 8 GB iPad mini 6th gen RAM? 4 GB iPad 9th gen RAM? 3 GB iPad Air 4th gen RAM? 4 GB iPad 8th gen RAM? 3 GB iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen RAM? 6 GB iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen RAM? 6 GB iPad 7th gen RAM? 3 GB iPad mini 5th gen RAM? 3 GB iPad Air 3rd gen RAM? 3 GB iPad Pro 11″ RAM? 4 or 6 GB iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen RAM? 4 or 6 GB iPad 6th gen RAM? 2 GB iPad Pro 10.5″ RAM? 4 GB iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen RAM? 4 GB iPad 5th gen RAM? 2 GB iPad Pro 9.7″ RAM? 2 GB iPad Pro 12.9″ RAM? 4 GB iPad mini 4th gen RAM? 2 GB iPad mini 3rd gen RAM? 1 GB iPad Air 2 RAM? 2 GB iPad mini 2nd gen RAM? 1 GB iPad Air RAM? 1 GB iPad mini RAM? 512 MB iPad 4th gen RAM? 1 GB iPad 3rd gen RAM? 1 GB iPad 2nd gen RAM? 512 MB Original iPad RAM? 256 MB

iPad teardown via iFixit

Did a specific iPad RAM most surprise you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used RAM in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad RAM list!

Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker

Top image by 9to5Mac