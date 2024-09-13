 Skip to main content

Will iPhone 15 cases fit the iPhone 16?

Sep 13 2024
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are officially available for pre-order, bringing multiple significant design changes. Here’s what these changes mean for your iPhone 16 accessories. Hint: you’re going to need to invest in new cases.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 cases

Here are the dimensions of the iPhone 15 lineup last year:

  • iPhone 15 dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
  • iPhone 15 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
  • iPhone 15 Pro dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

And here are the dimensions of the iPhone 16 lineup last year:

  • iPhone 16 dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
  • iPhone 16 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
  • iPhone 16 Pro dimensions: 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25 mm
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm

On paper, those might not seem like dramatic changes. Unfortunately, a few other significant changes mean your previous iPhone cases, whether made for iPhone 15 or earlier, won’t work with the iPhone 16.

  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus ditch the mute switch in favor of a new Action button.
  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a redesigned camera bump on the back, arranged vertically instead of diagonally.
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all feature a brand new “Camera Control” button on the right-hand side.
  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature larger displays (6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively) and smaller display bezels.

Again, all of these changes mean your iPhone 15 or earlier cases will not work with the iPhone 16 lineup.

But even though the iPhone 16 was just announced, a wide selection of cases is already available for purchase at various price points. Below are some of my favorites, but be sure to check out our full guide for all the options.

