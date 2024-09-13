Will iPhone 15 cases fit the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are officially available for pre-order, bringing multiple significant design changes. Here’s what these changes mean for your iPhone 16 accessories. Hint: you’re going to need to invest in new cases.
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 cases
Here are the dimensions of the iPhone 15 lineup last year:
- iPhone 15 dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
- iPhone 15 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
- iPhone 15 Pro dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm
- iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm
And here are the dimensions of the iPhone 16 lineup last year:
- iPhone 16 dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
- iPhone 16 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
- iPhone 16 Pro dimensions: 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25 mm
- iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm
On paper, those might not seem like dramatic changes. Unfortunately, a few other significant changes mean your previous iPhone cases, whether made for iPhone 15 or earlier, won’t work with the iPhone 16.
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus ditch the mute switch in favor of a new Action button.
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have a redesigned camera bump on the back, arranged vertically instead of diagonally.
- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all feature a brand new “Camera Control” button on the right-hand side.
- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature larger displays (6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively) and smaller display bezels.
Again, all of these changes mean your iPhone 15 or earlier cases will not work with the iPhone 16 lineup.
But even though the iPhone 16 was just announced, a wide selection of cases is already available for purchase at various price points. Below are some of my favorites, but be sure to check out our full guide for all the options.
Best iPhone 16 cases
- Apple Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Spigen Tough Armor MagFit Case (Camera Control cutout)
- Beats Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- i-Blason Armorbox Case (Camera Control button)
Best iPhone 16 Plus cases
- Apple Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Purluct Paper-Thin Transparent Back Case (Camera Control cutout)
- TORRAS Magnetic Slim Fit (Camera Control cutout)
- Beats Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
Best iPhone 16 Pro cases
- Apple Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Spigen Liquid Air Case (Camera Control cutout)
- Beats Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case (Camera Control cutout)
Best iPhone 16 Pro Max cases
- Apple Clear Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control
- TORRAS Magnetic Ultra-Thin Case (Camera Control cutout)
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case (Camera Control cutout)
- Belemay Leather Case with MagSafe (Camera Control cutout)
Best iPhone 16 accessories
- Anker Nano Power Bank
- USB-C to USB-C cable with LED display
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand
- Anker Magnetic Power Bank
- Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charging Station
