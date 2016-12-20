Apple now offering Apple Watch refurbs, but you can get a new one from Target for $30 less

As it generally does when products reach a certain level of maturity, Apple today has started offering the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 via its online refurbished store. This marks the first time that Apple has made the Apple Watch available in refurbished condition since the device’s release. Better deals, however, remain available from retailers such as Target…

Apple is offering the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 at somewhat notable discounted price points. Both aluminum Sport models and the pricier stainless steel models are included in the refurbished store.

You can now get the Series 1 Apple Watch Sport starting at $229 for the 38mm model and the 42mm model comes in at $249. The Series 2 Sport model starts at $309 for 38mm and increases to $339 for the 42mm. The refurbished stainless steel model starts at $469 for the 38mm and goes up to $509 for the 42mm model.

As a refresher, both the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 feature a faster dual-core processor. The Series 2, however, offers built-in GPS, increased water resistance, and a display that Apple claims is 2x brighter. Apple isn’t offering the “Series 0” first-gen Apple Watch in any sort of condition at this point, likely due to the lagging processor in the device.

While Apple refurbished products are often highly-sought after, it’s worth noting that better deals can usually be found for the products via third-party retailers. Target, for instance, offers the Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $199 – which is $30 less than Apple offers a refurbished model. Keep an eye on 9to5Toys for the latest Apple Watch deals.

As is always the case with Apple’s refurbished store, inventory often varies by the minute. It’s unclear how deep Apple’s stock of refurbished Apple Watch units is at this point, so if you’ve been holding out for one, now is the time to pull the trigger as they could be gone at any point.

Of note, Apple started accepting the Apple Watch on its trade in site last month. Unlike what it does with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, however, Apple currently isn’t offering users any monetary reward for trading in an Apple Watch. Instead, Apple is simply offering to recycle the device for users.

If you’re interested in a refurbished Apple Watch, head to Apple’s online store now to start shopping.