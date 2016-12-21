Sprint adds AirPods to online store as Best Buy briefly adds new stock [Update: OOS]

[UPDATE: Out of stock. Stay tuned to us on Twitter for updates when AirPods go back on sale (and where).]
If you act super fast, you can currently buy AirPods with shipping for December 27th from Best Buy’s online store. The retailer has previously sold Apple’s new wireless earphones but stock has been depleted before this hour.
Sprint has also added AirPods to its online store, although inventory will likely be limited. Apple is receiving stock at its retail stores regularly although supply is hit or miss. Online orders directly from Apple are pushed back into February for delivery and pick up.
