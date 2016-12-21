djay Pro lands on iPhone with 3D Touch, deeper Spotify integration, video features, more

Algoriddim is bringing the powerful DJ software djay Pro to the iPhone today with a version created especially for the iPhone 7. The all-new app takes advantage of Apple’s Taptic Engine to let you feel music as you’re mixing, and djay Pro delivers support for mixing up to four decks with live video mixing features included from the iPhone.

Algorridim’s professional version of djay first launched on the Mac with four track support two years ago (and was featured during Apple’s MacBook Pro Touch Bar demo) before coming to the iPad with Split View last year. Now available as a dedicated app for iPhone and Apple Watch, the latest version of djay Pro completes the suite.

“djay Pro has been a huge hit on Mac and iPad,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “iPhone 7 has enabled us to completely transform the user experience of djay Pro by using haptic feedback and 3D Touch. It puts a fully-featured DJ system in your pocket so you can be creative no matter where you are.”

In addition to four deck support, video features, and Taptic Feedback integration, djay Pro also further integrates with Spotify with access to the streaming service’s Browse section directly in the DJ app. The app interface is also very dynamic with both portrait and landscape support and plenty of customization to create a powerful DJ environment on an iPhone-sized screen.

Here’s the full rundown on djay Pro features:

Powerful DJ Interface • Jog Wheels • Waveforms • Four Decks • Sampler • Video • Landscape & Portrait Modes

Spotify Integration • Instant access to over 20 million songs • Playlists, Songs, Charts, Browse • Match: cloud-based song recommendations • Instant access to BPM and Key information through the cloud • On-the-fly playlist export and song saving • Powerful audio streaming technology: ultra-low latency, advanced effects, on-the-fly analysis Video Integration • Video library with pre-bundled content • Video mixing and scratching • Transitions • Music Visualizers • Visual FX • Title & image overlays • A/V recording • Support for external displays and Airplay

Four Deck Mixing • Horizontal / vertical layouts

Music Library • Spotify + iTunes • Video library • History and Queue • Instant preview • Light / dark mode • Expanded mode

Waveform Layouts • Horizontal / vertical • Two deck / four deck • Variable zoom level

Sampler • Live sampling and preset editing • Pre-bundled content by Loopmasters • Pre-bundled samples by DJQbert

Recording • Live Audio Recording • Live Video Recording

Automix • Automatic, beat-matched mixes • Queue and Playlist automation • Automatic transitions • Automix Radio powered by The Echo Nest

Advanced DJ Tools • Sync • Cue Points • Looping • Skipping • Scrubbing • Slip Mode • Beat grid editing

Audio FX • Over 30 state-of-the-art audio effects powered by Sugar Bytes (available via In-App Purchase) • Up to three chain-able audio effects per deck • XY-Pad and Instant FX

Audio Processing • Advanced time-stretching (up to +- 75%) • Pitch shifting (up to +- 1 octave) • Audio mixing with adjustable crossfader curves • EQ, panning, and highpass/lowpass filtering • Audio Limiter

Audio Analysis • BPM and beat detection • Flexible beat grids with support for dynamic tempo • Frequency-based colored waveforms • Key detection • Auto-gain / Normalize • Multi-core batch analysis

Hardware Integration • Native support for DJ controllers including Reloop Mixon4, Reloop Beatpad, Pioneer DDJ-WeGO, Numark Mixdeck Quad • Support for multi-channel USB audio interfaces

Optimized for iPhone and iOS 10 • Haptic feedback • 3D Touch • Apple Watch integration • VoiceOver • AirPlay integration • Full HD video capture and rendering (1080p) • Support for 4K videos • iPhone camera integration • iCloud integration: syncs cue points, grid edits, and metadata with iOS and Mac versions of djay

djay Pro for iPhone and Apple Watch is available for a limited time launch sale price of $4.99 on the App Store.