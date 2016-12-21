Facebook announces Live Audio feature for iOS and Android apps, in limited testing for now

Almost a year after adding Live Video to its app, Facebook has announced that it is introducing a Live Audio feature that allows live broadcasts of audio-only content. Or, as CNET wryly described it, radio.

Initially, the company will be testing the feature with a small number of established broadcasters – including the BBC World Service and LBC – though publishers and authors will also be getting in on the action …

Facebook says that Harper Collins, and authors Adam Grant and Brit Bennett will be taking part in the trials over the next few weeks.

iOS restrictions mean that iOS users will get a worse version of the service than using Android devices: while Android users can continue listening to a Live Audio broadcast while using other apps, iOS users will need to remain within the app. You can, though, browse other Facebook content while listening.

If you fancy yourself as a live radio host or live podcaster or whatever label will end up being applied to the live audio broadcasts, the company says that it will be making the feature more broadly available to publishers and people early in the new year.

