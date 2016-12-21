Super Mario Run sets new App Store record, 40 million downloads in four days

Super Mario Run launched last week with much anticipation, as Nintendo’s first real entrance into the iOS gaming market. Today, Apple and Nintendo have announced that the game has set a new App Store record with more than 40 million downloads in four days. The game continues to rank #1 for Top Free and Top Grossing in the App Store.

In a statement posted to Nintendo’s press site, Apple SVP Phil Schiller is quoted (in Japanese) to announce the App Store download record for a game launch and congratulates the game for its success.

Shigeru Miyamoto also says that he was ‘delighted to deliver a new Mario game’ for mobile devices. The company does not disclose how many of the 40 million downloads converted into paying customers.

Super Mario Run allows players to trial the first few levels for free, asking for a one-time $9.99 purchase to unlock all available content. In total, the game offers 24 levels across six themed worlds.

In the game, players control Mario’s jumping through the stages as the character runs automatically. The game can be played with one hand; tap to jump onto platforms, avoid enemies and collect coins.

It is not that surprising that the game has been downloaded a lot; Apple has been heavily featuring the game in the App Store and on the Apple.com homepage.

Reception to the game has been mixed; whilst many enjoy the nostalgia, some were disappointed by how easy the game appears or felt that there wasn’t enough content to justify the $10 pricing. The game was also criticized for its over-zealous DRM policy — requiring a constant internet connection to play.

