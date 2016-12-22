Today

9to5Toys Last Call: Free App of the Week, Tweetbot 4 $5, Aukey USB-C Hubs from $8, more

- 6 hours ago

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

drop-flip-3

App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)

ue-megaboom-charcoal

UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker falls to its Amazon all-time low just before Christmas: $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

tweetbot-7

Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac is now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)

aukey-usb-c-hub-with-4-usb-3-0-ports

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB-C Hub with 4 USB 3.0 Ports $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more

Add four USB ports, HDMI and more to your Mac or PC w/ the Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)

amazon-holiday-gift-last-minute-deals

Last call for Prime members! Get your orders in today to receive last-minute gifts by Christmas

Amazon is offering Prime members a free $20 credit towards its new Music Unlimited Streaming Service

13-15-inch-2016-macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H, free next day delivery (Tax NY only)

ipad-mini-4

Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more

itunes-gift-card-collection

FREE MONEY: Gift the Apple fan in your life (including yourself) a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery

itunes-movie-sale

Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more

bastion

iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Tweetbot, Oceanhorn, Bastion, Final Fantasy, The Room, many more

last-minute-gift-ideas-shipping-01

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last Minute Ideas – Battery/Lightning Cable, USB-C Drives, Multi-Tools, Controllers and more

9to5Toys Gift Guide: The best tech accessories for any car or truck – Bluetooth adapter, USB Jump Starter, Dash Cam & more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s Top 5 Tech Picks under $50 – smart home gear, drones, and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s Top 5 Picks for Gamers – accessories, vintage Nintendo, art/coffee table books and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for Music Makers – pocket synths, headphone accessories, DIY kits and more

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for the Techie Traveler – best messenger bags, Bluetooth gear, accessories and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

netgear-rn21200-100nes

NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage w/ PLEX and Dual Gigabit Ethernet: $210 shipped (Reg. $300)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

71gs8lcm0hl-_sl1500_

Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped

sony-mdrxb950bt

Go wireless this Christmas! Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones in three colors for $88 shipped (Reg. $130)

Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)

eero-home-wifi-system

eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems just dropped to all-time lows: 2-Pack $289, 3-Pack $372

ring-door-bell-pro

Answer your door even when you’re not home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

foot-locker-storefront-01

Massive list of discounted Gift Cards up to 20% off: JCPenney, Domino’s, Old Navy, Foot Locker + many more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

lg-pro-beam-projector

LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS

