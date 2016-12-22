9to5Toys Last Call: Free App of the Week, Tweetbot 4 $5, Aukey USB-C Hubs from $8, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
- Android Holiday Apps/Games Sale: XCOM, Goat Sim, LEGO, Kingdom Rush, Rayman, more
- Receive free Amazon credit when you buy samples of shaving cream, protein, candy and more
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- The Palm Springs Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub is back down to $300 (Reg. $400+)
- Green Deals: four-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights Bulb $13 (Reg. $19), more
- Amazon has pages of discounted holiday ornaments to help you remember Christmas 2016
UE’s MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker falls to its Amazon all-time low just before Christmas:
$180 shipped (Reg. $250)
Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac is now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB-C Hub with 4 USB 3.0 Ports $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more
Add four USB ports, HDMI and more to your Mac or PC w/ the Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)
Last call for Prime members! Get your orders in today to receive last-minute gifts by Christmas
Amazon is offering Prime members a free $20 credit towards its new Music Unlimited Streaming Service
Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H, free next day delivery (Tax NY only)
Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more
FREE MONEY: Gift the Apple fan in your life (including yourself) a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery
Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Tweetbot, Oceanhorn, Bastion, Final Fantasy, The Room, many more
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
- You can now grab Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 (up to $6 value)
- XCOM Enemy Within hits its lowest price ever on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $10+)
- Here’s how to get 3 free months of 1Password Teams ($8 value ea.)
NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage w/ PLEX and Dual Gigabit Ethernet: $210 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mousew/ insane 3-year battery life: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Free Money! Buy a $60 Netflix Gift Card and get a free $5 Best Buy Gift Card today
- AOC 23″ 1080p Monitor $90, SanDisk 256GB lash Drive $38, more
- Games/Apps: Day One from $3, AC Ezio Collection from $28, iOS freebies, more
- Grab the Dremel 39-Piece Rotary Tool Kit $59 shipped (Reg. up to $80)
Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped
Go wireless this Christmas! Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones in three colors for $88 shipped (Reg. $130)
Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)
eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems just dropped to all-time lows: 2-Pack $289, 3-Pack $372
Answer your door even when you’re not home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
Massive list of discounted Gift Cards up to 20% off: JCPenney, Domino’s, Old Navy, Foot Locker + many more
- 2-pack Aukey Magnetic Car Mounts for $8, more
- Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
- Harman Onyx Mini Wireless Speaker for $70
- Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters from $33, more
- TiVo’s BOLT 500GB 4K DVR: $118 (Reg. $200)
- WORX Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac $50
- Complete Works of Edgar Allen Poe for free
- 6-Quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker $30 (Reg. $49)
- Hot Wheels Ai Racers for $50
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for January: Rayman Origins, more
- 2-pack Mpow 8 LED Solar Outdoor Lights $17, more
- Polaroid’s Cube+ Wi-Fi Action Camera: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Motorola DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem $20 (Orig. $100)
- Aukey Outdoo water resistant Bluetooth Speaker $12
- Anki Overdrive brings race car driving: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Jaybird Bluetooth earbuds for $100: X3 (Reg. $130), more
- Philips Hue HomeKit-enabled bundles: $56, more
- Pick up a new TV at Best Buy’s last minute gift sale
- Bose CineMate 15 Home Theater System $320 (Reg. $450+)
- RAVPower Monster 3-port USB power bank $35, more
- 8-Pack Sprout plantable cedar pencils $15 Prime shipped
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $14 today (Reg. $20+)
- 6-pack TaoTronics A19 LED Light Bulbs $12, more
- SanDisk’s iXpand Lightning Flash Drive: $50
- Best Desktop Speakers ever for $110 shipped
- YI’s 4K Action Camera brings GoPro features for less: $200
- Lowest wireless headset price ever! <$9 Prime shipped
- Google Express: two-day delivery, free for six months
- Digital downloads of Pixar’s animated classics for $13-$15
- Canon reloads its refurb store: Rebel T5i DSLR $410, more
- Netflix Preview for January: Five Superman movies, more
LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge
- Henge Docks introduces its Clique accessory for Apple’s Magic Accessories
- Sony looks to upgrade your gaming with its new Platinum Wireless Headset, pre-order now
- Strike is the “world’s first” smart baseball that connects to your iPhone and relays key data
- LG is unveiling a new 32-inch 4K monitor with USB-C at CES
- Denon’s latest pair of reference headphones stun with an aluminum and walnut frame