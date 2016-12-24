This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ AirPods, iPhone 8 OLED reports, Tim Cook on future Mac desktops, holiday app sale, more
In this week’s top stories: Hands-on with Apple’s AirPods as they begin arriving to customers, more iPhone 8 reports, Tim Cook on the future of Mac desktops, and much more.
We kick things off this week with some hands-on time with Apple’s new AirPods, including Zac’s comparison to the Powerbeats3. Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 beta 2 for developers. And a new iPhone 8 report claims the device will sport a plastic, curved, OLED display.
We take a look at Consumer Reports’ strange MacBook Pro battery test results. Tim Cook reassures customers that Apple has ‘great desktops’ in its product pipeline and also explains his reason for meeting with Trump. Jeff takes AirPods for a spin and shows you their top features in this week’s top video. And we give you a Mega iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale roundup to welcome the holiday season.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | AirPods
- Hands-on: AirPods versus Powerbeats3, Apple’s new wireless W1 earphones compared
- Here’s a strange coincidence: Apple’s AirPods case fits USB-C better than Lightning
- Report: Apple iPhone 8 to feature plastic, curved, OLED display
- Hands-on review: Apple AirPods sound quality, pairing, auto-pause, Siri and more
- After bragging about beating AirPods to market, Bragi delays Headphone, offers PDF to leave under tree
- Marathon runner tests Apple AirPods on a 10K run, earbuds stay in ears, good battery life
- Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 beta 2 for developers
- AirPods begin arriving to customers & hitting retail stores around the world [Gallery]
- Opinion: Will Apple switch from Lightning to USB-C for future iPhones, and if so, when?
Mac |
- Comment: There’s something really odd about Consumer Reports’ MacBook Pro battery test results
- Tim Cook tells desktop Mac fans not worry, says Apple has ‘great desktops’ in its roadmap
- Apple working with Consumer Reports to understand MacBook Pro battery results
- Report: Marketing vs engineering tension compromised latest MacBook & MacBook Pro
Apps |
- Mega iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Duet Display, Bastion, Final Fantasy…
- Pokémon Go details two new in-game events for the holidays starting December 25
AAPL |
- Tim Cook explains reasoning for Trump meeting to employees, says ‘you don’t change things by yelling’
This week’s top videos |
Happy Hour Podcast 099 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss their first impressions of Apple’s new wireless AirPods, thoughts on Nintendo’s new Super Mario Run for iOS after a week of gameplay, and much more.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes