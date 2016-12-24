This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ AirPods, iPhone 8 OLED reports, Tim Cook on future Mac desktops, holiday app sale, more

In this week’s top stories: Hands-on with Apple’s AirPods as they begin arriving to customers, more iPhone 8 reports, Tim Cook on the future of Mac desktops, and much more.

We kick things off this week with some hands-on time with Apple’s new AirPods, including Zac’s comparison to the Powerbeats3. Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 beta 2 for developers. And a new iPhone 8 report claims the device will sport a plastic, curved, OLED display.

We take a look at Consumer Reports’ strange MacBook Pro battery test results. Tim Cook reassures customers that Apple has ‘great desktops’ in its product pipeline and also explains his reason for meeting with Trump. Jeff takes AirPods for a spin and shows you their top features in this week’s top video. And we give you a Mega iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale roundup to welcome the holiday season.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss their first impressions of Apple’s new wireless AirPods, thoughts on Nintendo’s new Super Mario Run for iOS after a week of gameplay, and much more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes