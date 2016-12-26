Apple publishes its first AI research paper online after promising to engage with the academia community

The usually secretive Apple recently signaled that it would begin publishing artificial intelligence research, and now it appears that the first example of this has appeared online.

The newly published research paper (via Forbes) is titled “Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training” and credits Ashish Shrivastava, Tomas Pfister, Oncel Tuzel, Josh Susskind, Wenda Wang, Russ Webb and Apple Inc. as its authors.

The paper shows a publication date of December 22 although it was submitted for publication on November 15. That’s just a few weeks before news reports that Apple was allowing its AI research team to publish their work for the research community.

Because the AI research community generally makes its findings available through credited publication, the move is expected to help Apple recruit top-notch researchers without asking them to break community tradition.

Apple made the news earlier this month at the NIPS 2016 conference where it stated clearly that its AI researchers are allowed to publish and engage with academia.

At the executive level, Apple has also communicated its openness to machine learning applications and how it’s used in software already including iOS 10 and the Apple Pencil.

The company has also continued a hiring spree of artificial intelligence and machine learning firms this year.

You can read the full description of Apple’s first published research paper including the full document as a linked PDF here.

