Here’s how to be notified the moment your local Apple Store has AirPods in stock

While AirPods availability is certainly improving, the completely wireless headphones are still hard to find in Apple retail locations around the world. If you’re on the hunt to get yourself a pair, a new website launched just a few days ago aims to notify you the second AirPods become available in your local Apple Store.

The website is simplistic in design, with a top banner dedicated to input fields for your email address and which Apple Store you’d like to be notified about. Once you enter that information, you’ll receive an email as soon as AirPods become available from that store.

If you receive an email that stock has been replenished at your local store, you can either head there in person immediately or try your luck at reserving a pair for in-store pickup via Apple’s website.

The website also lists all of Apple’s retail stores, allowing you to quickly see where AirPods are in stock and where they are sold out. The stores where supply is available are listed right at the top of the webpage.

Apple Stores are generally receiving shipments of AirPods every day or so, sometimes more often depending on if it’s a flagship location. Other retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and mobile carriers are also receiving regular shipments of AirPods and we’re doing our best to keep track of those stock changes and share them as they come.

AirPods were first available for order online two weeks ago. Those who ordered early received their shipment within just a few days, but shipping times began to slip rather quickly. It’s worth noting, however, that Apple seems to be fulfilling online orders at a faster rate than the 6 week window it quotes, suggesting that supply is gradually improving.

If you’re still trying to get your hands on a pair of AirPods, head to AirPods In Stock to track supply. Another tool that’s widely used is iStockNow, which features a map interface.