Hulu lands exclusive subscription VOD deal with Disney to add over 50 films to its streaming catalog

This year we’ve seen a lot of competition in the streaming video service space, and now Hulu has announced a new licensing deal with Disney that may make it a must-have.

Hulu says its multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Studios means it will have “exclusive subscription video on-demand rights to a collection of hit movies and family favorites from Disney’s library of blockbuster films.”

The video service says it will be the only source for select Disney movies for streaming from a subscription service:

Through the agreement, Hulu becomes the exclusive subscription video on demand home to a selection of Disney favorites including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act and Air Bud, which are all available to stream on Hulu now.

Hulu will also gain access to 50+ Disney movies in addition to the exclusive content:

The agreement will also make over 50 popular titles available to stream on Hulu for the first time. Titles including Con Air, Step Up, Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, The Mighty Ducks, as well as Disney blockbusters that the whole family can enjoy including Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island and The Princess and the Frog, will become available on Hulu over the coming months.

Next up for Hulu is a live TV streaming service that the company says will launch sometime in 2017.

Hulu’s competitors have also been busy this year with new features and service launches. Netflix finally brought offline playback support to movies and TV shows from its catalog last month, and AT&T launched DirecTV Now which offers live TV streaming and on-demand content.

Hulu’s video service is available for $7.99/month with ads or $11.99/month commercial-free. Hulu is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the web.

Related Video: