This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 roundup, AirPods a ‘runaway success’, New Year Apple Watch Challenge & Apple in 2017 on our 100th Happy Hour podcast
In this week’s top stories: Our iPhone 8 rumor roundup, Tim Cook says AirPods are a runaway success, Apple’s ‘New Year’ Apple Watch Activity Challenge, and Zac and Benjamin discuss what’s next from Apple in this week’s 100th episode of 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast.
We kick things off this week with our iPhone 8 roundup taking a look at all the intel on what Apple has in store for its next flagship smartphone lineup. A claimed iOS 10.3 beta 1 leak hints at an upcoming Dark Mode for iPhones and iPads. Consumer Reports responds to its MacBook Pro battery test controversy. And Apple starts promoting a month-long ‘New Year’ Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
Ben gives you his end-of-year report card for Apple’s 2016 performance. Zac reviews Nanoleaf’s Aurora smart lighting panels with HomeKit. And Jeff takes LG’s new 5K UltraFine display for a spin in this week’s top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss everything Apple could unveil, release or discontinue in 2017.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes