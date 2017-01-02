Get HyperDrive, the ultimate Thunderbolt 3 USB-C Hub for 2016 MacBook Pros while limited time pricing lasts

HyperDrive is a compact, super-fast USB-C hub for the new MacBook Pro and the first to take full advantage of Thunderbolt 3 speeds. Add back HDMI, two USB 3.1 ports, a microSD/SD slot, as well as Thunderbolt 3 & USB-C ports with a sleek aluminum hub available in both silver and space gray to match the new 2016 MacBook Pro perfectly.

Unlike most USB-C dongles which still run on slow USB 3.0 (5Gb/s) speed, HyperDrive is 10X faster by using not one but two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connections. Not only are other Thunderbolt 3 docks much bigger and bulkier making them nowhere near as portable, HyperDrive is also the first and only hub to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3’s maximum bandwidth to deliver more ports in the smallest possible footprint. That means you can use all ports on HyperDrive simultaneously without issue….

Many 5Gb/s dongles have multiple ports that cannot be reliably used at the same time because of speed and bandwidth limitations. Only HyperDrive has the high 50Gb/s speed and bandwidth required for all 7 ports to be used simultaneously, allowing you to connect HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, microSD, SD, and two USB 3.1 ports while you continue to charge your MacBook Pro at full speed.

The charging passthrough capabilities of the HyperDrive allow for up to 100W power delivery via the hub’s Thunderbolt 3 port. That allows you to charge a MacBook Pro at full speed through HyperDrive while using it, delivering the maximum 61W power to the 13″ MacBook Pro or 87W to the 15″ MacBook Pro.

With the built-in HDMI you can run an external display at 1080p at 60Hz, or up to 4K at 30Hz, and the Thunderbolt 3 port gives you support for up to 5K at 60Hz or two 4K displays at 60Hz, making for a solution that will be able to accommodate just about any display or accessory you throw at it.

The same HyperDrive works with all 2016 MacBook Pros, including the 13″ and 15″ models both with and without Touch Bar. And it works on both left and right side of the machine.

You can preorder the HyperDrive today for $69 limited time pricing for Kickstarter backers. That’s a discount on the retail price of $99 and for estimated delivery as early as February if you get your order in soon.

HYPER by Sanho Corporation will be demonstrating the HyperDrive at CES 2017 LVCC South Hall 4 Booth 35537.

Specifications