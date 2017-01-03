ExoLens debuts new iPhone 7 case that fits Zeiss pro lens attachments

Pairing a giant lens to your iPhone is one of the best ways to upgrade your mobile photography, but that often comes at the cost of having to remove your iPhone case. Going case-less can be risky for your iPhone’s sake when getting certain shots, though, and ExoLens has a solution.

ExoLens offers a range of iPhone-compatible professional mobile lenses, and now with ExoLens case you can enhance your iPhone photography while protecting the iPhone itself. ExoLens describes the accessory as an “ultra-durable, dual layer case.”

Designed with high-end aesthetics and impact-resistant materials, the ExoLens Case serves as a low profile, highly protective solution even without the lenses.

Pricing and a release date aren’t yet available, but ExoLens will be demoing the ExoLens Case for iPhone 7 at CES 2017 and expects to ship during the first quarter of the year. The company says the case will work with existing Zeiss lenses for iPhone 7 as well as new Exolens Prime lenses coming soon.