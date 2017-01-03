Kanex launches three new Thunderbolt 3 products at CES 2017

Apple peripheral maker Kanex has launched three new Thunderbolt 3 products that will surely be of interest to new MacBook Pro owners. The products, just announced at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, include a Thunderbolt 3-enabled eSATA+USB Adapter, a Thunderbolt 3 cable, and a Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock.

Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock for MacBook Pro

The most interesting item of the three announced products is without a doubt Kanex’s Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock. The dock includes two HDMI ports, gigabit Ethernet port, USB-A port, and a USB-C pass-through port for charging.

Kanex states that the unit supports dual 4K video output at 60Hz from both HDMI ports. It could be a possible option for regular desktop usage, but its compact form factor and lightweight design make it a good candidate for travel as well.

The Thunderbolt 3 Travel Dock for MacBook Pro will retail for $149.95, and is expected to arrive in April of this year.

Thunderbolt 3.0 to eSATA 3 + USB 3.0 Adapter

For those interested in connecting eSATA drives to the MacBook Pro via Thunderbolt 3, then the Thunderbolt 3.0 to eSATA 3 adapter should be right up your alley. The bus-powered device allows users to directly connect to an external eSATA hard drive via Thunderbolt 3, and even includes an extra USB 3.0 port for added connectivity.

Kanex’s Thunderbolt 3.0 to eSATA 3 + USB 3.0 Adapter will retail for $129.95, and like the Travel Dock, is slated for April 2017 availability.

Thunderbolt 3 (40GBps) USB-C Cable

Kanex’s Thunderbolt 3 cable comes in two lengths: a 1.6- and 6.6-foot version. The cable supports up to 40Gbps throughput, and provides up to 100W of power delivery to charge connected devices. This means that it is capable of providing enough wattage to charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed.

The smaller 1.6-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable is backordered and listed for $24.95 and the longer 6.6-foot version is said to be available for $69.95, though we don’t yet see it listed on Kanex’s website.

Kanex is a reputable brand, and we’ve covered several of its products in the past, including its GoPower Watch travel charger for Apple Watch, and the GoPower USB-C Portable Battery for the 12-inch MacBook.

There aren’t many Thunderbolt 3-enabled devices currently available that work with the new MacBook Pro, but we’re expecting quite a few accessory makers to follow Kanex’s lead, and announce new products at CES. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop as that happens.