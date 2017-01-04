DJI intros new Osmo products for iPhone, iPad app for autonomous flights, ultra-bright monitor & more

Popular drone and accessory maker DJI is showing off some new and updated products this week at CES 2017, including a new GS Pro aerial mapping app for iPad, a special edition Phantom 4, and new handheld gimbal products for iPhone users as part of its Osmo line. Head below for all the details:

Handheld | Osmo Mobile Silver & Zenmuse M1:

DJI is introducing the new Zenmuse M1 accessory, which is essentially a smartphone mount for the original Osmo stabilizer handle that can be purchased separately. The company notes the mount will also work with all Osmo, Osmo+, Osmo Pro and Osmo RAW grips.

The company also has a new Silver Edition of its Osmo Mobile product for iPhone, which is a handheld gimbal of sorts that works in combination with the DJI GO app. Alongside the new Silver edition model, DJI is adding a Beautify mode that it says uses automatic identification and intelligent processing technologies inside the DJI GO app, allowing users to do minor touch ups and give their videos that perfect, professional sheen. The Osmo Mobile Silver will also now work with FiLMiC Pro app.

Osmo Mobile Silver will run you $299 and the new Zenmuse M1 mount is $169 (without the Osmo handle). Both of which are expected to ship later this month.

Aerial | Phantom 4 Chinese New Year Edition:

The Chinese New Year Edition is a special Phantom 4 designed by illustrator and designer Martin Sati. This is the same highly-reviewed Phantom 4 we have come to love with 4K video recording, 3-axis camera stabilization, advanced computer vision and more. However, this time around features the special edition Chinese New Year artwork picturing a Phoenix centerpiece that the company says is a symbol of good fortune and happiness in Chinese mythology.

Ready to start shipping January 23rd, it will run you $1,199 and will be available exclusively at the DJI Online Store, Apple Stores, DJI Flagship Stores (except Korea), DJI Online Store and Tmall DJI Store

App | Ground Station Pro:

DJI is also introducing a powerful new aerial mapping system known as Ground Station Pro or GS Pro. This iPad app allows pros to map out autonomous flights with as many as 99 different navigational waypoints with 15 different camera actions each: aircraft rotation, gimbal pitch, start/stop recording, photo capture, and hover. “A Virtual Fence increases safety and ease of use by locking the aircraft’s height and speed within a designated area. As the aircraft approaches the virtual fence, it will brake and hover to ensure it stays within the flight area.”

Interestingly, DJI notes that it expects the new app to be useful for various use cases including aerial mapping, architecture, precision agriculture and electrical inspections. The company also points out that the data captured during the flights can later be used to create a 3D reconstruction and 3D maps of the flight.

Compatible with most DJI aerial platforms and Zenmuse cameras, the new GS Pro iPad is available for download in the App Store for free.

Display | CrystalSky Monitor:

And lastly, DJI is this week showing off a new ultra-bright monitor product. While still in the ‘prototype’ stage, the company has two variations of its upcoming CrystalSky monitor at the show. With support for 4K and up to 60 frames per second, both have a two-cell 4920 mAh external battery, HDMI connectivity, 4K video output support, and footage can be played back directly to the display via a MicroSD card. And access to the DJI GO app right on the display allows you to manage footage and playback as well as make adjustments to cameras, aircraft parameters, and more.

The CrystalSky displays will come in two sizes, 7.85-inches and 5.5-inches, with up to 6 hours of operation time. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.