Incipio’s new OX case lets you use wired headphones while charging your iPhone 7

If you’re still bummed out about the iPhone 7 ditching the headphone jack, Incipio has a new iPhone 7 case called the OX that includes its own audio jack for wired headphones. Incipio’s new OX case also features a Lightning port so you can charge your iPhone while using wired headphones which you can’t do with a standard iPhone 7.

Apple’s solution for using wired headphones with the iPhone 7 involves occupying the Lightning port with a 3.5mm audio adapter or Lightning headphones. For this reason, you can’t charge the iPhone 7 while using wired headphones out-of-the-box.

Incipio’s OX case brings back the functionality of having a dedicated audio jack and a separate Lightning port in the form of a protective case.

“We wanted to bring the headphone jack back to the latest iPhone so our customers could still enjoy their favorite pair of traditional headphones without worrying about low-battery and sacrificing device protection,” said Carlos Del Toro, Director of Products, Incipio.

Incipio says its new case is easy to install and remove thanks to a snap-on design and the shock-absorbent exterior offers protection against drops. OX case will be available in the first quarter of the year and retail for $59.99 with options in black, forest, and purple.

Incipio also offers a wide range of standard iPhone 7 cases as well.