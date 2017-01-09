9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,300, 9.7-inch iPad Pro $500, Tile Slim Tracker $25, more
Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)
Never forget your wallet, iPhone or backpack again: Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25 Prime shipped
Spigen launches the first AirPods stand + charging dock
Runtastic PRO Running, Jogging and Fitness Tracker for iOS goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
- The massively popular White Noise relaxation app for iOS/Apple TV/Watch just went free for the very first time (Reg. up to $2)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards
Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker
Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”
The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range
UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more
Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers
Logitech’s Multi-Device K380 Bluetooth Keyboard offers up to two-years of battery life for $25
- Enter tax season with a new AirPrint-enabled Dell Laser Printer for $50 (Reg. up to $100)
- Games/Apps: Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection from $24 or Syndicate $10, iOS freebies, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Lumsing Bluetooth Stereo Receiver Transmitter $17 (Reg. $27), more
- The Sennheiser HD558 Audiophile Over-Ear Headphones are back down to $80
- Grab these APC Surge Protectors: 7-Outlet APC SurgeArrest Professional w/ Phone $15, more
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker w/ built-in GPS and HRM: $170 (Reg. $200)
- Save $100 on DJI’s new Mavic Pro Fly More Combo for $1,199 (Tax NY only)
- AmazonBasics 8-pack of High-Capacity AA Rechargeable Batteries for $16 (all-time low)
- Staples 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive $15, Westinghouse 40-inch LED 1080p HDTV $180, more
- Choose from two Lifespan Treadmills in today’s Gold Box for $999 shipped (Reg. $1,300+)
- The top-rated 8-Quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $129 (Reg. $160)
- Grab a 3-Pack of the best-selling Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Nightlights for $15.50, more
- Get fluffy Belgian waffles at home with the Oster DuraCeramic Maker for just over $15
DJI is selling its Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter with 4K Camera for $699 shipped (Orig. $1,259)
- cult-classic Idiocracy for $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get this Kindle eBook for Free: ‘When I Wake Up’
- Magazine subs from $4/yr: Bon Appetit, much more
- Cuisinart 6.5-Quart Slow Cooker w/ glass lid: refurb $61
- Puma’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off
- Samsung’s popular 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System for $230
- Withings Activité Sapphire Watch: $315 (Reg. $450)
- Display your new TV w/ a Cheetah Wall Mount for $18
- Oral-B’s Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush $60
- PowerPak Adjustable Dumbbells & Stand (Prime only) for $199
- Brita Slim 5-Cup Water Pitcher w/ 1 Filter from just $6
- Snag the View-Master Batman Reality Pack for $18
- BLACK+DECKER 24″ Cordless Electric Trimmer $88, more
- 1byone 25-mi. Antenna $9 (Reg. $13)
- Aukey USB-C Car Charger $13 (Reg. $20), more
- 12+ Cup Coffeemaker $20 Prime shipped
- Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 from $30
- Philips Sonicare Series 2 Electric Toothbrush: $30
- 6-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights $14 (Reg. $24), more
- Cleaning supplies/laundry: 81-Pack Tide PODS $13, more
- Canon’s robust All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $99
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7, more
Blue Microphones announce retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed with iPhone 7 in mind
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Whirlpool unveils its iOS/Android-connected All-in-One Smart Washer/Dryer Combo
- Anova refreshes its line of sous vide cookers at CES 2017, details on upcoming Precision Oven
- Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
- Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
- Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
- Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
- Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, more
- Mattel introduces its own version of Amazon Echo that is geared towards kids
- DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone & more
- Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System
- LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
- Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
- Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
- AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
- Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system
- Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker
- TCL details its 2017 Roku-enabled 4K TV lineup that includes upgraded specs and HDR support
- Griffin looks to make your morning routine smarter w/ new the Connected Toaster, more
- Panasonic announces the LUMIX GH5 with 4K 60p/50p recording – preorder now
- LeEco enters the bike business with two models powered by a display that runs Android OS
- LG tries to take over the world with new lineup of adorable life-size robots for the home, more
- LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound
- MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level
- You absolutely have to check out these custom Air Jordan 4 Super Nintendo sneakers
- The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
- The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017