9to5Toys Lunch Break: latest 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,300, 9.7-inch iPad Pro $500, Tile Slim Tracker $25, more

- Jan. 9th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)

Never forget your wallet, iPhone or backpack again: Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25 Prime shipped

Spigen launches the first AirPods stand + charging dock

Runtastic PRO Running, Jogging and Fitness Tracker for iOS goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $5)

9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards

CES 2017 Coverage:

Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker

Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”

The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range

UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more

Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Logitech’s Multi-Device K380 Bluetooth Keyboard offers up to two-years of battery life for $25 

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

DJI is selling its Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter with 4K Camera for $699 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Blue Microphones announce retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed with iPhone 7 in mind

