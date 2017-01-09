Spigen launches the first AirPods stand + charging dock

Designed specifically for Apple’s AirPods, Spigen’s new AirPods Stand offers one of the first charging dock solutions to keep your case upright on a desktop, bedside table, or any other flat surface.

The edges of the AirPods charging case are rounded, and while that makes it particularly nice to carry around in your pants pocket, it means the case won’t stand up on its own. Spigen’s stand ($11.99) fixes that problem, by giving you a desktop stand that doubles as a charging dock with a cutout that lets you insert your own Lightning cable in the back.

The stand is particularly handy for those that are using their AirPods frequently throughout the day at a desktop, or those that might be worried about scratches or other potential damage to the case. And the Nanotac™ base on the stand keeps it slip-resistant, which also means you can open the case and get your AirPods out one handed if necessary.

The AirPods charing case is impressively tiny, and so the Spigen Stand follows that trend measuring just 1.1-inches tall by 1.5-inches deep. It’s small and light enough that you can take it with you when on the go, for example, to and from work or when traveling for in the hotel room.

The stand itself is designed with a TPU + PC material so that it leaves your charging case unharmed and blemish-free during everyday use, and it blends perfectly with the look of Apple’s charging case.

Since you use your own cable, like the one supplied with your AirPods, the dock is reasonably priced at just $11.99, making it cheap enough to even keep a few for around the house and office.

Patent Pending

You can preorder the Spigen AirPods Stand now for $11.99.