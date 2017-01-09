macOS 10.12.3 beta 3 for developers rolling out now

Apple is rolling out the third macOS 10.12.3 pre-release software update to developers. New features haven’t been discovered in previous macOS 10.12.3 betas, suggesting the software update is focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. We’ll update with any notable changes below:

macOS 10.12.3 first entered developer beta on December 14 and saw a second beta on December 20 before the holiday break.

Prior to macOS 10.12.3 beta, Apple released the current official version of the operating system with macOS 10.12.2 which included four new wallpapers, Unicode 9.0 emoji, graphics and System Integrity Protection fixes, plus the removal of the time remaining estimate from the battery status indicator.

We’ll detail any new discoveries in macOS 10.12.3 beta here.

