Roland to release $100 GO:MIXER for iOS devices/YouTubers + new Rubix series of Mac/iPad interfaces

Roland has just introduced its new GO:MIXER for iOS and other smartphones. The palm-sized mixer allows users to connect up to 5 devices at once through its mono mic and analog line instrument inputs. While there are a number of options for multi-track set-ups on iOS including the popular IK Multimedia interfaces, the sheer number of inputs and affordable price tag make the GO:MIXER worth a closer look.

It is bus-powered via your iOS device and measures only 3.75-inches (95 mm) square by just over an inch in height (28 mm). GO:MIXER features front-panel gain controls for each input along with a master knob normalled to the stereo output (nice for headphones as well).

Roland is aiming the 5-input mixer at YouTubers and the video making crowd. The 5-way simultaneous inputs and dedicated mixing controls will be a really nice touch for YouTube musicians and other live soundtrack type work.

Compact, portable, and easy to use, GO:MIXER makes it simple to record high-quality audio in music videos and other video content created with your smartphone. Just plug in GO:MIXER to capture a pristine stereo soundtrack* directly to your video as you perform. With multiple inputs available, you can connect a mic, musical instruments, and media players and mix them all together live while you shoot. Instead of relying on your phone’s noisy mono mic or recording external audio tracks that you have to sync later in a video editor, you can now record top-quality audio in one quick and easy step. GO:MIXER is the ideal solution for adding a pro sound touch to your social media videos, helping you get more views and attract more followers!

The Roland GO:MIXER will run you $99.99. We will update this post with a release details once available.

Roland also announced a series of new audio interfaces for Mac, PC and iPad. Rubix 22, 24 and 44 will support up to 24-bit/192kHz audio along with a “compact metal construction.” The 22 is specifically designed for iPad and features MIDI and a 2-in/2-out connectivity set-up with two mic pres. The 24 and 44 models throw in additional I/O and built-in compressors/limiters. Ableton Live Lite ships with all three.

Pricing and release dates are yet to be revealed.