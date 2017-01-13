Korg’s powerful iOS Gadget music production app is coming to the Mac w/ full DAW support

Korg’s Gadget music production app combines an ever expanding collection of synthesizers and drum machines with “all-in-one” recording features. While there are some IAPs that get in the way of unlocking the complete collection, it is one of the more interesting and useful arsenals of sound sources on the App Store. Ahead of NAMM 2017, Korg has announced the once iOS only synth suite will soon be making its way to Mac.

While already possible to integrate into Mac recording set-ups, things are getting much easier with the announcement of Korg Gadget for Mac. It will bring together more than 30 devices (otherwise known as gadgets) including two new audio recording modules, 4-way split screen view modes, a brand new drum gadget and “seamless integration” with the iOS app (sharing tracks/pr0jects back and forth we hope). Additionally, and maybe most intersting for me personally, is the inclusion of the Gadget Plug-in Collection which will see a series of the modules formatted to load right up in Logic Pro X, Pro Tools, Ableton and other major DAWs (AU, VST, AAX, and NKS.)

Along with a series of emulations based on Korg’s long standing history as one of the premiere hardware synth makers in the recording industry, the collection includes a number of new and unique sound makers. There is some very cool stuff here from the dirty leads of the Berlin mono synth and sweet poly ambience of the Helsinki, to outright wacky noise makers and beat machines like the Amsterdam SFX boombox and the analog percussion synth known as Tokyo. All will be welcomed additions to my Logic Pro X library.

An official release date and price is expected come January 19th at the start of this year’s NAMM show.

