FTC complaint alleges Qualcomm forced Apple to use its baseband chips for lower patent royalities

Qualcomm is the target of a new Federal Trade Commission complaint filed today involving Apple. The FTC claims Qualcomm engaged in anti-competitive practices that helped it monopolize the market of a “key semiconductor device” used in products including iPhones and iPads.

The FTC’s complaint specifically mentions that Qualcomm prevented Apple from working with its competitors over a five year period ending last year.

Extracted exclusivity from Apple in exchange for reduced patent royalties. Qualcomm precluded Apple from sourcing baseband processors from Qualcomm’s competitors from 2011 to 2016. Qualcomm recognized that any competitor that won Apple’s business would become stronger, and used exclusivity to prevent Apple from working with and improving the effectiveness of Qualcomm’s competitors.

The complaint spans up to last year when Apple added cellular chips from Intel in some iPhone 7 models. Qualcomm was similarly fined nearly $1 billion in China over anticompetitive practices back in 2015 and over $850 million last month in South Korea.

The complaint against Qualcomm in the Unites States has only started today, however. The Federal Trade Commission says it wants a “court order to undo and prevent Qualcomm’s unfair methods of competition in violation of the FTC Act” and has asked the court to force Qualcomm to “take actions to restore competitive conditions” which will likely include new penalties in the United States.

Full FTC release below: