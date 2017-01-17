Roku launches redesigned mobile app w/ new ‘What’s On’ guide, improved remote & more

Roku is today launching an updated mobile app that introduces a redesigned user interface to make content easier to access alongside a new ‘What’s On’ guide that serves up recommendations on what to watch.

Roku says the aim of the redesign is to provide easier one-tap access to the most commonly used features. That includes the ability to start a stream with one tap of a channel from the app’s main screen, and a new navigation bar will let you pull up other features you might need quick access to including search, the remote control, and options for sending content to your TV. There’s also a redesigned remote control feature included.

When you launch the Roku mobile app you’ll see a scrollable view of all of your streaming channels – now it just takes one tap to get to Netflix, Cineplex Store, or any other channel you have installed. We know that getting to the channel you want is only the first half of streaming the content you want to watch. To make this transition easier and faster, once you launch a streaming channel the remote control will automatically appear on the app giving you a seamless experience to find the show you were looking for. Now you can quickly go from deciding where you want to watch to finding what you want to watch without additional taps.

In addition, a new “What’s On” tab will act as a recommendations guide that includes notifications for upcoming releases: “…browse a selection of popular entertainment available to rent or buy, or follow movies that are currently in theatres to be updated when they’re available for streaming. With a few taps, you can watch a blockbuster movie or a hit TV show.”

And lastly, the app includes a new and improved remote feature that the company says more closely resembles the physical remote and adds a channels icon for faster access to content.

The updated Roku app for iPhone, version 4.0.0, is available on the App Store now.