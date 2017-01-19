Apple News Format updated with new HTML list stylings and a new Design Tutorial

Apple has announced a new update to their Apple News Format, which is used by publishers on the Apple News platform. The update today includes list item stylings for HTML formats within posts, and a new design tutorial to help new publishers hit the ground running.

The Apple News Format is a specific publishing format created so news publishers can make their content look great across iOS devices within the Apple News app. The News Format follows a specific set of guidelines ensuring content looks as good as possible. Once the formatting is complete, publishers can verify the work using Apple’s own free News Preview app.

Last October, Apple introduced HTML text formatting making it easier for publishers to get their content into Apple News more quickly. Though support for HTML lists has been around since then, different list styles has not. According to Apple, publishers can now use bullets, numbers, letters, Roman numerals, or even custom characters in the HTML lists. More information can be found in List Item Style from the Apple News Format Reference.

Publishers using Apple News’ ads within their content can now also enable medium rectangle ad components with the Apple News Format. Before today, standard, double-height, and large banners were the only options to be inserted in Apple News Format content on the iPhone and iPod touch.

One of the more difficult parts in getting started with Apple News was designing the content in a way that looked great and worked well with the custom Apple News Format JSON. Today Apple has revamped the Design Tutorial to help publishers get started. Apple has even included examples of different article templates to help publishers get started.

Potentially even more interesting in this news today is that The Society of Publication Designers is now accepting Apple News Format submissions for its competition. According to competition, the “SPD awards recognize and promote the best in editorial design, photography and illustration in print and digital mediums.”

How consistent and recognizable is your brand on 3rd party platforms? Submissions will be judged on the most creative applications of content on these templated platforms: Snapchat Discover, Facebook Instant Article and Video, Apple News. Please submit up to 3 screenshots and one platform channel URL to be reviewed live. – SPD 52 Call for Entires

Publishers hoping to get started with Apple News can take a look at Apple’s Publishing with Apple News page for more information. You can follow 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys, and Electrek on Apple News.