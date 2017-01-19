9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug $35, Canon PIXMA Printer w/ AirPrint $20, Angry Birds Space Free, more

- Jan. 19th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

tp-link-hs105

TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

canon-pixma-mg2922-wireless-all-in-one-printer-blue

Daily Deals: Canon PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Printer $20, Lenovo Thinkpad 13-inch 4GB Chromebook $180, more

Print photos from your iOS/Android device on-the-go w/ the mini ZIP Polaroid mobile printer for $102 shipped (Reg. $130)

angry-birds-space-01

Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)

13-inch-macbook-pro-touch-bar

Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

best-buy-visa-checkout-deal

Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more

smart-alarm-4

The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)

resident-evil-7-biohazard-sale-01

Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more

nike-band-ouluoqi-9to5toys

Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

mackie-cr3

Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors, are on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)

tp-link-ac3150-router

Make the jump to 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ this TP-Link Gigabit Wireless Router for $150 shipped (25% savings)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

bose-solo-15-dealImprove your home theater: The Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System is on sale at Amazon for $319 shipped (Reg. $380+)

caseology-iphone-7-6-plus-deals

Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped

amazon-lightning-dock-clock-radio-1

Dock, charge and play music from your iPhone: AmazonBasics Lightning Clock Radio for $37.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)

Dock and charge your Apple Watch on this aluminum stand that includes a MFi charger: $26 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

beeline-compass

After its Kickstarter success, the minimalistic Beeline bicycle computer is now available

po-32-3

Teenage Engineering’s new PO-32 pocket synth goes high-tech with Mac connectivity

irig-acoustic-stage-microphonepre-amp

IK Multimedia updates its lineup of iOS/Mac recording devices w/ the new iRig Pro I/O interface & Acoustic Stage pre-amp

