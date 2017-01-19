9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug $35, Canon PIXMA Printer w/ AirPrint $20, Angry Birds Space Free, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)
Daily Deals: Canon PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Printer $20, Lenovo Thinkpad 13-inch 4GB Chromebook $180, more
Print photos from your iOS/Android device on-the-go w/ the mini ZIP Polaroid mobile printer for $102 shipped (Reg. $130)
Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)
Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more
The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Busy Shapes goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more
Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors, are on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)
Make the jump to 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ this TP-Link Gigabit Wireless Router for $150 shipped (25% savings)
- Tenergy’s best-selling 11W LED Desk Lamp: $19.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Aukey Sweat-proof Bluetooth Headphones $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more
- Games/Apps: BioShock Collection $32, Battleborn $10, iOS freebies, more
- Leica re-imagines its popular M10 camera with a slimmer design, iPhone-connectivity and more
- LEGO Deals: Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle $84, Keychains $1, more
- Office Supplies: 100-Pack AmazonBasics Ballpoint Pens from $5.50, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Improve your home theater: The Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System is on sale at Amazon for $319 shipped (Reg. $380+)
Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped
Dock, charge and play music from your iPhone: AmazonBasics Lightning Clock Radio for $37.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)
Dock and charge your Apple Watch on this aluminum stand that includes a MFi charger: $26 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
- DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter $735 (Orig. $1,400)
- Aukey USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Daydream View VR headset from just $49
- MyProtein Impact Whey Protein $49.50 for an 11-lb bag
- Two-pack Hallomall Outdoor Solar LED Lights $30, more
- RAVPower’s Travel Router is ideal for road warriors: $30
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper $11
- 55-inch 4K OLED Ultra HDTV from LG: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)
- Play Monopoly Game of Thrones style for just $36 (Reg. $60)
- Console Wars dives into Sega and Nintendo’s battle: $2
- Best Buy is offering the BELLA 2.5L Air Fryer down at $50
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Resistance Band Set $20 Prime shipped
- Klipsch ProMedia 2.1-Ch. Speaker System $110
- TaoTronics Handheld Steamer just $15
- PizzaQue Outdoor Oven$112
- 6-pack TaoTronicsLED Light Bulbs $11, more
- Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off
- This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit : $63
- Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 Multi-Tool $30
- American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more
- This Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer at $39
- Every Charles Dickens novel for free
- Heated shiatsu massager for $36
- WORX 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower for $65, more
- The highly-rated Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Pro Deep Fryer $17
- free $70 gift card for Prime members w/ Chase Credit Card
- Logitech’s Wireless Mac/PC Mouse: $20 Prime shipped
- ‘White Fang’ by Jack London Kindle eBook for free
- A more cost-effective version of the EpiPen
- Anker PowerHousee Outlet-Generator$400 (Reg. $500)
- LEGO City Undercover receives an announcement trailer
- Outdoor Solar Motion Sensing LED Lights $30 (Reg. $40), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
After its Kickstarter success, the minimalistic Beeline bicycle computer is now available
Teenage Engineering’s new PO-32 pocket synth goes high-tech with Mac connectivity
IK Multimedia updates its lineup of iOS/Mac recording devices w/ the new iRig Pro I/O interface & Acoustic Stage pre-amp
- Vizio’s SmartCast products, including its Sonos competitors, now work with Google Home
- Ever wanted to play as modern-day players or Hilary Clinton in NBA Jam for SNES?
- Plezmo is the latest STEM-based kids’ coding kit for iOS and Android on Kickstarter
- Volt V Computer is a beautiful (and pricey) alternative to traditional PCs
- Bragi is finally shipping ‘The Headphone’, its cord-free AirPod competitor after delays
- The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds
- Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
- The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more