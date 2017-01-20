Apple suing iPhone modem supplier Qualcomm for $1 billion following FTC monopoly complaint

CNBC reports that Apple is suing chip supplier Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion over patent royalties:

Apple is suing Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying Qualcomm has been “charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.” […] Apple says that Qualcomm has taken “radical steps,” including “withholding nearly $1 billion in payments from Apple as retaliation for responding truthfully to law enforcement agencies investigating them.”

The latest development follows an FTC complaint alleging Qualcomm engaged in monopolistic practices to prevent Apple from sourcing key components from its competitors.

The new report adds that Apple alleges Qualcomm withheld $1 billion in retaliation for working with South Korean authorities where Qualcomm was recently found to be engaging in anti-competitive behavior.

Apple relied on Qualcomm modems in iPhones and iPads up until the iPhone 7 which added Intel as a supplier in certain models. Apple is now accusing Qualcomm of charging it “at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined.”

CNBC has this statement from Apple on the lawsuit: