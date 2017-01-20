Happy Hour Podcast 103 | Latest iPad and MacBook Pro rumors, 10 features we want in the next macOS, more
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s latest Logic and GarageBand updates, Apple TV’s app size increase, iPad launch timing, Kaby Lake MacBook Pro rumors, and macOS features Apple could add this year. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple launches Logic Pro X 10.3 w/ customizable Touch Bar, GarageBand/iCloud syncing, refreshed UI & top requested pro features
- Apple releases GarageBand 2.2 for iOS w/ Alchemy synth, FX pane, refreshed design, Logic integration & more
- Apple increases app size restriction for tvOS apps from 200MB to 4GB
- Supply-chain reports back 10.5-inch iPad Pro reports, however suggests delay until second half of year
- KGI: Apple planning Kaby Lake processor updates for MacBook & MacBook Pros this year, 32GB RAM option for 15-inch
- Opinion: Why we need a Podcasts app for Mac, not just iTunes
- iCloud Photo Journals
