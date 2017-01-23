macOS 10.12.3 software update hits the Mac App Store

Apple has officially released macOS 10.12.3 for Mac users. New features haven’t been discovered in macOS 10.12.3 betas, suggesting the software update is focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. We’ll update with any notable changes below:

macOS 10.12.3 first entered developer beta on December 14 and saw a second beta on December 20 before the holiday break.

Prior to macOS 10.12.3 beta, Apple released the current official version of the operating system with macOS 10.12.2 which included four new wallpapers, Unicode 9.0 emoji, graphics and System Integrity Protection fixes, plus the removal of the time remaining estimate from the battery status indicator.

Apple’s has the following for today’s macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update:

Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras. Enterprise content: Resolves an issue were network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.

We’ll detail any new discoveries in macOS 10.12.3 here.

