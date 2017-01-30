Apple plans to improve Siri with new ‘iCloud Analytics’ data collection, will you opt-in? [Poll]

iOS 10.3 introduces new capabilities like Find My AirPods, but one change that went somewhat under the radar is a new feature aiming to improve Siri and artificial intelligence as a whole. As detailed by ZDNet, a new iCloud Analytics feature aims to collect data from users and use it do improve Siri and other smart features.

We’ve noted several times that Apple desperately needs to improve Siri, especially if a standalone Siri Speaker is in the pipeline. Would you opt-in to iCloud Analytics if you knew it would help Siri?

Apple explains that iCloud Analytics would collect data from iCloud services including iCloud Drive, email, photos, contacts, calendar, notes, Keychain, Find My iPhone, and iTunes.

In the first sentence of the agreement, however, Apple is quick to note that it will be collecting this data in a “privacy preserving manner.” The company also explains that all information received via iCloud Analytics will be treated in accordance with Apple’s Privacy Policy.

Essentially, Apple will only analyze the data after it is processed through the “differential privacy” standard that the company introduced with iOS 10. Apple has been critical of efforts by other companies to collect and monetize user data and differential privacy is its way to take advantage of the benefits of data collection without interfering on privacy.

With iCloud Analytics, Apple hopes to improve Siri and other similar services, as it explains?

“Analysis of such data will allow Apple to improve intelligent features and services such as Siri and other similar or related features.”

As for what data Apple will be collecting, it says that hardware and operating system details, performance stats, and usage data are among target areas. Location data may also be collected in some cases. Apple notes, however, that none of the information collected will personally identify the user. Additionally, users will have the ability to disable location sharing, but still share other data types.

iPhone Analytics may include details about hardware and operating system specifications, performance statistics, and data about how you use your devices and applications. None of the collected information identifies you personally. Personal data is either not logged at all, is subject to privacy preserving techniques such as differential privacy, or is removed from any reports before they’re sent to Apple.

In the first iOS 10.3 beta, iCloud Analytics is opt-in, but it’s unclear if that will be the case when the operating system launches to the public. Nevertheless, Apple is quick to note that users will be able to opt-out if they please. The feature also doesn’t appear to be 100 percent live and often turns itself off even if you enable it.

What do you think? Would you opt-in to iCloud Analytics to improve Siri? Let us know in the comments and take the poll above.